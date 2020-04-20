Spring Is Not Canceled: Beautiful Photos From Around the World

Take a virtual tour of spring across the globe, from Tokyo’s cherry blossoms to California’s poppies and Belgium’s bluebells.

Even with most parks and botanical gardens closed to prevent crowds from gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, nature is thriving. As spring comes into full force across the Northern Hemisphere, flowers are blooming and baby animals are being born. And just because you can’t—and shouldn’t—travel to these places right now, you can still use these photos to take a brief glimpse at spring from the safety of your home. As for next year? The flowers will bloom again. Halle, Belgium Photo by AP Photo/Virginia Mayo In a normal year, around 100,000 tourists come to observe the bluebells bloom in the Hallerbos forest, about 10 miles south of Brussels. However, the lack of tourists is good news for the flowers themselves. Whenever bluebells get trampled by crowds, many of them don’t bloom the following year. With the fragile flowers intact this year, there is a better chance to see them again next year. New York City Photo by Tetiana.Photographer / Shutterstock Typically, New York’s cherry blossom bloom draws massive crowds to Central Park as the city celebrates the end of winter. But on April 11, 2020, flower petals fell on empty pathways in the park with the city under strict shelter-in-place orders. Tokyo Photo by sok1985 / Shutterstock Despite cherry blossom festivals being canceled in Tokyo this year, the city’s trees are still blooming including this one, captured on April 3, 2020, along the Sumida River near the Tokyo Skytree. Lancaster, California Photo by Shutterstock

