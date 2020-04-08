Puffins, Koalas, and Pandas: Wildlife Webcams to Watch During Quarantine

Animal webcams make it possible to see all kinds of wildlife, from Atlantic puffins in Maine to elephants in South Africa, while staying at home.

Tune into these zoo, aquarium, and wildlife livestreams for a virtual glimpse into the animal kingdom.

While people globally are remaining indoors to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it’s still business as usual for animals, whether they’re emerging from hibernation in the Northern Hemisphere or experiencing cooler months during the Southern Hemisphere’s autumn. Thanks to an abundance of webcams and livestreams at wildlife reserves, research centers, aquariums, and zoos, it’s possible to see all kinds of animals in action without leaving your home. Here are some wildlife webcams that provide a much-needed window to the natural world. Virtual zoo and aquarium tours Monterey Bay Aquarium California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium features a number of live webcams that show everything from adorable sea otters swimming and frolicking to leopard sharks drifting through their kelp forest habitats. On the livestreams, which are available on the aquarium’s website, viewers can peek into the aquarium’s aviary for some virtual bird-watching, observe translucent jellyfish pulsating and changing colors underwater, or even check for turtles and other sea creatures living off Monterey’s coast using the 24/7 Open Sea Cam. Georgia Aquarium and Zoo Atlanta Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium hosts a regular webcam offering “Live Views” of its resident beluga whales, southern sea otters, piranhas, African penguins, and more. (Yes, this is the same aquarium that has been welcoming foster puppies and kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society on “field trips” to its empty exhibits closed due to coronavirus.) Elsewhere in the city, Zoo Atlanta offers its own “Panda Cam” livestream featuring the giant pandas twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun. Related Penguins Take an Adorable “Field Trip” Around Aquarium Closed Due to Coronavirus San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo offers more than 10 live webcams that give viewers a glimpse at orangutans and simians, tigers, koalas, giraffes, and other species. You can watch over 30 butterfly species, including zebra longwings, giant swallowtails, and blue morphos, flutter around a climate-controlled “Hidden Jungle” greenhouse at the California zoo, or observe African penguin colonies waddle around their cobblestoned beach habitat, which mimics Boulders Beach in South Africa. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Every weekday at 3 p.m. (EST), the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden hosts a “Home Safari” on its Facebook Live Feed featuring a different animal as the star, such as one of its resident Komodo dragons, manatees, aardvarks, or even Fiona the Hippo, who became famous for being the smallest ever hippo to survive after she was born six weeks premature at the zoo in 2017. (Each Facebook Live video is posted on the Cincinnati Zoo’s YouTube after the livestream airs.) As its name suggests, the Cincinnati institution is also home to a massive botanical garden. On April 11 at 3 p.m. (EST), the Home Safari livestream will offer a virtual tour around the gardens, which each spring are home to more than 100,000 tulips, so self-isolated audiences can see the flowers in peak bloom. Related These Baby Goat and Sheep Webcams Will Help You Through Quarantine National park and wildlife sanctuary webcams Photo by livcool/Shutterstock One of Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary’s eight webcams spotlights a portion of the property dubbed the “koala cuddle train,” where the Australian animals often snuggle together. Koalas in Australia

