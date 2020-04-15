A Year After Blaze, Notre Dame Restoration Halted by Coronavirus

A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus as he passes Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday, April 13, 2020.

April 15 marks the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Paris landmark.

The Cathedral of Notre Dame stands crippled and alone, locked in a dangerous web of twisted scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire, and horrified the world. Some of the 40,000 prickly metal bars—erected for an earlier renovation project—melted in the intense blaze on April 15, 2019. The unstable scaffolding now endangers the Gothic jewel that for many embodies the soul of France. The restoration of the landmark from the 12th and 13th centuries has been halted and the workers sent home because of France’s coronavirus lockdown that began March 17, thwarting plans to start removing the 250 tons of metal scaffolding. So even Notre Dame has been left in isolation by the pandemic that has affected so many people across France. On Good Friday, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit led an exceptional but tiny gathering inside the church at the foot of the huge golden cross that remains intact. Photo by AP Photo/Vivienne Walt This photo taken on March 9, 2020, shows inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. “Today, we stand in this half-fallen cathedral to say that life is still here,” Aupetit said in the televised ceremony. The gathering in the fragile church that remains under lockdown was meant to raise the spirits of a nation in distress. “The message of hope is especially important for our compatriots at a time when we are particularly affected by the coronavirus, which is sowing anguish and death,” the archbishop told reporters. There was no Easter service, and there are no plans to mark the anniversary of the devastating fire.

“As long as we have this scaffolding around, there’s still sort of a 50 percent chance that more damage can be brought to the cathedral,” said Notre Dame chaplain Brice de Malherbe, who last year was evacuated from his home next door as flames engulfed the roof. He recalled his worst moment that night: “When one had the impression that the fire was coming down and suddenly it resumed in one of the towers.” Yet, Notre Dame de Paris remained standing, still grandly surveying the French capital from the island in the Seine, her two familiar bell towers partially eaten from within by flames but their heavy stones apparently only charred on the outside. French President Emmanuel Macron wants the cathedral to reopen its giant doors in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. But progress has been delayed by setbacks, from the discovery of toxic dust from the melted lead roof and spire to the health and safety demands of the pandemic. Officials hope the scaffolding can be removed by autumn. Then, stones must be analyzed to see which need to be replaced. Debris and huge ancient beams that burned like kindling must be cleared from the soaring vaults, Malherbe said. An umbrella structure will then be built to protect the site, which is now surrounded by high barricades. Related Why We Wept for Notre-Dame as It Burned For one fervent devotee of Notre Dame, the barricades, which replaced a smaller barrier, symbolize her loss and the virus spreading across France and the world.

