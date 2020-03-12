Where to See Spring Tulips in Amsterdam

The tulip is one of the enduring symbols of the Netherlands and its capital, Amsterdam—but it wasn’t always that way. The beautiful blooms are originally from the foothills of Central Asia and were cultivated by the Ottoman Empire in present-day Turkey. During the 16th century, the flowers were first imported into Holland, where they were cultivated for research at the University of Leiden. The country’s wealthy bourgeoisie adored the delicately formed flowers, and Dutch farmers started cultivating tulips in great quantities. (It turned out the country was the perfect environment for tulip growing, with its low-lying sandy fields and moderate climate.)

Today, Holland is still known for its tulips and other flowers; travelers flock to Amsterdam during spring specifically to see Dutch tulips in bloom. Various flower parades and the famous, citywide tulip festival make April a prime time to visit Amsterdam. Here’s where to view the flowers on your trip.

Courtesy of © TulpFestivalAmsterdam 2018 Throughout April, travelers can see Holland’s famous blooms for free at more than 85 public spaces in Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Tulip Festival

The annual Amsterdam Tulip Festival (or Tulp Festival) showcases around 850,000 colorful tulips in over 85 public spaces across the city. From March 31 through April 30, 2020, some of the key locations to see tulips and other flowers are in front of the Eye Film Museum, Hermitage Amsterdam, Museum Van Loon, and Rijksmuseum, but there are also numerous parks and public spaces within the city limits where you can wander among spring flowers, among them the Vondelpark and Hortus Botanicus.

An online map details each bloom location across the city, as does a printed informational guide (available in Dutch and English), which also gives the names of every variety of tulip at each site. The Tulp Festival 2020 guidebooks are available starting April 1 at 14 designated locations in the city, such as the Amsterdam Tulip Museum, for approximately $3.

Photo by Hans Engbers/Shutterstock Exhibits at the Amsterdam Tulip Museum outline the history of the Dutch fascination with the tulip.

Amsterdam Tulip Museum

The Amsterdam Tulip Museum details Holland’s fascination with the tulip, including a phenomenon called “Tulipmania,” when during the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age a tulip craze took hold of the country (people even sold their houses to invest in the bulbs). The museum, located on the Prinsengracht canal opposite the Anne Frank House, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $6 for adults, $4 for students

Photo by Fabio Michele Capelli/Shutterstock Founded in 1862, Bloemenmarkt is the world’s only floating flower market.

Floating Flower Market

Amsterdam’s Floating Flower Market, or Bloemenmarkt, is the world’s only floating flower market. Here, you can browse 15 fragrant stalls on houseboats permanently moored on the Singel canal between the Koningsplein and the Muntplei (two public squares in the city). This colorful attraction, now the best-known flower market in Holland, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It takes place rain or shine throughout the year, but in springtime, tulips of all colors reign.

Courtesy of Keukenhof Keukenhof Gardens consists of more than 79 acres filled with 800 varieties of tulips.