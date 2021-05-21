Alaska’s 2021 Cruise Season Looks to Be Back On

Holland America Line is one of several cruise lines that has already opened up bookings for Alaska sailings this summer.

New legislation offers significant hope, and cruise lines are already announcing plans to begin sailings in July.

Alaska officials have been heavily pushing for a return of cruising this summer. The U.S. Congress has heard the call and by unanimous consent has now given the green light to a bill that could make that dream a reality. Assuming President Joe Biden signs the bill into law, cruises could start bringing thousands of passengers to Alaska on a weekly basis beginning in July. The legislation approved by Congress on May 20 temporarily waives the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) allowing cruise ships sailing from Seattle to bypass Canada. The PVSA, which dates to the 1880s, is a law that otherwise requires foreign-flagged ships sailing from the United States to visit another country before returning to the U.S. The majority of larger cruise lines operate foreign-flagged ships. So, in order to be able to sail in Alaska, they need to also make port stops in Canada. Therein lies the problem: Canada has banned larger cruise ships from sailing until February 2022 due to the pandemic, thus big ship cruising in Alaska has been effectively off the table for 2021 as well—until now.

Within hours of the affirmative vote on the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday—the U.S. Senate had earlier passed its own version—Carnival Corporation brands Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Carnival Cruise Line announced they would be back with one ship each on weekly Alaska sailings roundtrip from Seattle in July. The Princess and Holland America cruises include glacier-viewing in Glacier Bay National Park. Betting on the House outcome, Norwegian Cruise Line last week began selling weekly sailings from Seattle on the 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss, beginning in August. Royal Caribbean International said Friday it would begin cruises in July from Seattle on one Royal Caribbean ship and one Celebrity Cruises ship and would add sailings beginning in August on Royal’s 4,180-passenger Ovation of the Seas. It remains to be seen whether some of the more boutique luxury cruise lines will announce Alaska itineraries in the coming days and weeks, too.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to give its final stamp of approval for a resumption of U.S. cruises before the Alaska sailings can begin. There have been no big ship cruises from U.S. ports since March 2020. So far, all the announced Alaska cruises require passengers to be fully vaccinated, with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises allowing a very limited number of children who do not yet qualify for a vaccine to sail. (Having the majority of crew and passengers vaccinated for COVID-19 was among the conditions in the latest guidance from the CDC for the resumption of U.S. cruising.)

