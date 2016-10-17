AFAR Staffers’ Insider Tips on the Best Ways to Eat Abroad

There’s really no doubt that one of the best ways to get to know a place and its culture is to try the local cuisine. Traditional dishes can give specific insights into the customs, lifestyle, and even history of a destination. When traveling, AFAR staffers always make an effort to dine locally, whether that means enjoying fresh ceviche on the coast of Peru or a pot of fondue on a mountain in Switzerland. However, we differ in our approaches to eating abroad—including where we find those traditional dishes. Read on for our tips for eating well—and authentically—wherever you go.

“Inevitably, I end up grabbing a late-night snack at 7-Eleven anywhere they have one abroad. The international outposts always have decent takes on local bites. For instance, the onigiri rice balls in Tokyo are really solid and come in, like, half a dozen flavors at most locations.” —Andrew Richdale, senior editor

“I like to sample a mix of food options, both in recommended restaurants and (thoroughly cooked) street food. My favorite foreign food experience is visiting a grocery store to create my own picnic. It’s culturally fascinating, helps keep costs down, and often results in a great hour of people-watching in a nearby park where I devour my discoveries.” —Lou LaGrange, content partnerships director