5 Rules for Eating Street Food

You’re on vacation; live a little!

share this article

Whenever I tell friends that I love to eat street food when I travel, their first question is always whether or not I’ve gotten sick. I proudly inform them that, no, I’ve actually never needed the Immodium that I always pack in my carry-on bag. Not only is street food a cheaper meal option, but it’s also essential to experiencing the best and most authentic food that many cities have to offer. And, frankly, restaurants aren’t always a safer bet. But before you start trying everything that’s sold from a cart, there a few tricks to living that street-meat life you need to know. Here are our tips for easing your mind (and stomach) around food-handling environments that you may not be used to. 1. Knowledge is power! Before traveling, you need to research what to eat. Find what’s commonly eaten in the area you’re traveling to and get an idea of what the food should look like—as well as the scenario in which the food is usually served. Locals and travelers won’t be singing the praises of chicken skewers that have been sitting in the hot sun all day. 2. Always wait in line at the busy stall.

Article continues below advertisement

Busy street food stalls are an indicator of popularity, and their high turnover rate means the food is never sitting out for hours and developing dreaded bacteria. Yes, long lines can be discouraging when you’re hungry after a full day of exploring, but it’s not worth the risk of grabbing precooked food from the empty spot next door. But there’s a caveat: A line for squid on a stick outside of Wat Pho doesn’t necessarily mean that cart is particularly good—it’s probably busy because of its location. Instead, look for a line that has locals in it and order what they’re ordering. Pointing and nodding your head works just fine when you’re hungry and there’s a language barrier. Think of it as Yelp in real time. 3. Eat when the locals are eating. The last and most important element here is when to eat. You’re likely already on a weird eating schedule while you’re traveling, but it’s important to try and adjust to the eating times of where you are. A bowl of pho might be lunch for Americans, but it’s breakfast for the Vietnamese. This ensures that you’re eating freshly cooked food and that you can find the best and most popular places to eat. Photo by Dennis Matheson/Flickr 4. If you can’t drink the water, then you can’t eat the salad.

Article continues below advertisement