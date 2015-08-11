A Local Explains Singapore’s Art Boom

“In the immediate post-World War II years, art collecting in Singapore was largely limited to the expatriate and tourist market. Today, the city has emerged as a global center for art, with a dynamic mix of private and public museums, local and international galleries, and creative workshops and artist studios.

See all in “The Next Great Art Cities.”

When the National Gallery Singapore debuts in November, it will house the world’s largest permanent collection of Southeast Asian art. It will round out such existing institutions as the National Museum, the first public space for art established in 1976 to showcase local history, and the Singapore Art Museum (SAM), which opened its doors in 1996 to promote Southeast Asian contemporary art. Similarly in the commercial realm, the gallery scene has grown by leaps and bounds, most notably at the Gillman Barracks gallery hub. We’ve also seen an influx of prestigious private museums, such as the new Singapore Pinacothèque de Paris.