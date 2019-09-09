The Perfect Weekend in Carlsbad

French bistro Jeune et Jolie is among a flurry of new restaurants that are making a name for themselves in Carlsbad.

A slew of chic new bars and bistros has turned the classic beach town of Carlsbad into a hip weekend getaway.

Nestled between Southern California’s sprawling Orange and San Diego Counties sits a sweet little stretch of beach that offers the intimacy and charm of a small surf town and the edginess of its nearby urban centers thanks to a recent flock of new bars and restaurants. The creative energy emanating from establishments like the très chic French bistro Jeune et Jolie and the fun and playful Park 101 have transformed this former sleepy coastal village into an undeniably hip outpost. Known to many for being the home of Legoland California, Carlsbad has long been an obvious go-to for many families traveling to and through California. But this suddenly cool coastal escape is definitely a worthwhile stop for beachgoers and foodies alike whether you have got the tots along or not. Courtesy of Visit Carlsbad Take a tractor ride through the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch during the spring. What to do There’s no denying that for families with small kids, the main draw will likely remain Legoland. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that and no shame in it either. You cannot go wrong with a day (or more) spent at this wonderous, oversized playground that is perfect for toddlers and smaller kids. (Older kids are more likely to appreciate Legoland’s more raucous water park than the main theme park, which is high in kiddie content but not in thrilling coasters.) Whether you ventured to Carlsbad for Legoland or not, you would be remiss if you didn’t carve out some time to spend outside the popular theme park. For surfers or those hoping to learn, there are several notable surfing spots along Carlsbad’s seven miles of coastline. One of the most popular is South Carlsbad State Beach, also known as Ponto or the Ponto jetties.

For those who want to get out on the water, minus the intimidating waves, the more mellow Agua Hedionda Lagoon is a series of three connected lagoons that flow out into the Pacific Ocean. Here, visitors can go boating, water-skiing, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, wake boarding, windsurfing, and fishing. California Watersports (also known as Carlsbad Lagoon, which is the name of its website) offers ample rentals for going out on the water, and Floating Yogis offers SUP yoga out on the lagoon as well. Another fun water sports outpost is Lake San Marcos in the neighboring town of San Marcos. Book a boutique stay lakeside at the recently remodeled Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, or simply head to the hotel’s marina to rent SUPs, kayaks, or a pontoon boat. Like any good small town, Carlsbad has a quirky spread of arts and culture attractions. From the colorful Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, which are open to the public in March through May, to the Museum of Making Music, if you’re looking for more to do beyond the beach, the local events scene will oblige. A lovely, often-overlooked landmark is the Leo Carrillo Ranch, a sprawling retreat built by the late actor in the 1970s, featuring lush landscapes and an utterly charming historic hacienda and ranch complex that is worth a couple hours of rambling. Courtesy of Visit Carlsbad Stay right on the sand at the oceanfront Beach Terrace Inn. Where to stay Whether you want a beachfront property, something close to Legoland, or a more secluded spa retreat, there are several options in Carlsbad. Beach Terrace Inn is Carlsbad’s only oceanfront hotel with direct access right onto the sand and rooms with Pacific Ocean views. The boutique lodge dates back to the 1960s when it was an apartment complex, but now boasts stylish updates and sleek, modern rooms. Not only is the beachfront location clutch, but it’s a short walk to the heart of Carlsbad village. If a swanky spa and resort to get away from it all is more your speed, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa a bit further inland might be your best bet. The classic Spanish mission–style property is nestled into the Carlsbad hills with 600 guest rooms, suites, and villas, and eight (yes, eight) pools, including an adults-only pool and pools with waterslides and splash features for kiddos.

