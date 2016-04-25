7 Things You Didn't Know about Absinthe

Gorgeous, green, and sorely misunderstood, absinthe is a wonderfully unique tipple for the sophisticated traveler, especially if you’re exploring Paris, London, or New Orleans. The powerful spirit is also more mainstream than it’s been for the past century. With the mysterious liquor becoming much more popular, why not educate yourself on some its the finer points? Here are some facts to know before ordering it.

1. It’s medicinal

The key ingredient of absinthe is Artemisia absinthium, aka Wormwood, so named for its ability to kill and expel intestinal worms from the human body (gross). Absinthe the drink derived from traditional health tonics meant to encourage digestion and stimulate the appetite.

2. It’s Swiss

Though largely associated with 19th century Parisian bohemians, absinthe was first distilled in the village of Couvet, Switzerland back in 1792. The Swiss distiller La Clandestine still makes a clear variety based on local recipes.

3. It’s legal in the United States

Kinda sorta. The prohibition-era ban on absinthe was lifted in 2007, with the caveat that all imports be thujone-free. A chemical compound that may cause convulsions or seizures, thujone can appear in very small amounts in some varieties of absinthe. Not to worry, the well-known commercial brands offered in European and American bars are totally safe, as long as you drink responsibly (which you always should).