6 Travel Experts Predict the Next Big Trends

When we talked to our 2018 Travel Vanguard, we asked them the big questions: Why they love travel and how they hope to make the world a better place. We also asked these world travelers about where they see travel going. Here are their predictions, from slow travel to airline food on-demand (even in coach).

1. New ways to escape the crowds



Sven Lindblad, CEO of adventure cruise company, Lindblad Expeditions



“People are well aware there’s been a massive explosion in travel, partially driven by countries with new ability to travel. Places will be overused. So the significant trend is to find ways to get away from the excesses of tourism. People will find ways to provide that opportunity. The idea of being able to feel special is what people hunger for, not St. Mark’s Square in the middle of the summer.”

2. Experience a slower pace on trips

Bruce Poon Tip, founder of group-tour company G Adventures

“Slower travel. We’re at this place where people book holidays and want to pack in a lot of things into shorter periods of time, but there’s a tipping point where we’re going to want slower holidays, [where we’re] not moving around as much. I think that will go very well with the more-remote-spaces trend.”

3. Order airplane food with the touch of a button

M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International

4. Increased tech-driven travel logistics

“More airlines will offer à la carte food on demand through online touchscreens. Right now it’s a big missed opportunity. It will happen and will make huge profits. I also expect more Airbnb-style options for boats and yachts.”



Kevin Dallas, CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority