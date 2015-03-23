6 Signs You’ve Been to Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro is the sexiest city I’ve ever visited. At every turn, it intoxicates you with beautiful music, amazing food, pristine beaches, and smiling cariocas (locals). Just one direct flight from the States, and you’re transplanted into an entirely different world, one where samba, caipirinhas and acai are king. Now that I’ve experienced all the wonders of Rio, I have a few added expectations of my city.

1. I want my local bars to have sidewalk, cocktail service

What, I can walk the streets with my bohemia, antarctica or caipirinha de maracuja in hand? The Lapa district of Rio de Janeiro is basically one giant outdoor cocktail party. Drift from bar to bar and taste the various flavors of caipirinhas, and you’ll soon find the courage to dance with the cariocas.

2. I’m mad Dois Irmãos (twin brothers) isn’t in the backdrop of all my pictures

America has plenty of beautiful iconic landmarks, from the Grand Canyon to the Statue of Liberty, which are amazing in their own right. But lounging on Ipanema Beach with Dois Irmãos (pictured at top) in the background is quite the surreal experience.

3. I expect my local bodega to sell fresh acai bowls

No country in the world can serve acai like Brazil. Up until my time in Rio, I had only tried the frozen, pre-packaged variety because the fruit, once plucked, has a short shelf life. But in Rio, you can get a fresh cup of acai, topped with granola and honey, for only a few Brazilian reals. So is this why every carioca I saw was stunningly gorgeous?

4. When searching for my next apartment, an outdoor dining area is vital