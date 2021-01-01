Where are you going?
The Best of Korcula

Collected by Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert
Croatia’s sixth-largest island—once known as Melaina Korkyra (Black Korkyra) because its vast oak forests reminded Greek settlers of Corfu—is covered in pine trees, olive groves, and vineyards. Korčula Old Town is the island’s treasured highlight and a UNESCO World Heritage Site candidate. Its stone architecture and historic ambiance reflect almost four centuries of Venetian rule, with towered gates, lion statues, magnificent palazzos, and elaborate stonework peppering the charming streets. Venturing out of the Old Town, you will encounter historic villages, picturesque bays, waterfront promenades, and welcoming locals. Korčula is one of the last places on earth where knightly games like the Moreška dances are still regularly performed and where medieval fraternities still keep up their centuries-old traditions. The island truly is a treasure trove of history, nature and serenity.
Hotel Korčula de la Ville

Obala dr. Franje Tuđmana 5,, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
Among the Dalmatian Coast’s most stunning towns, Korčula is full of Baroque, golden-stone buildings, set on a thumb of land surrounded by blue-green water. One such building, the historic Hotel Korčula, was completely renovated in 2015 to...
Korčula Town Museum

Across from St. Mark’s Cathedral, the 15th-century Gabrielis Palace hosts the Town Museum of Korčula. An account of the island’s history is presented in both Croatian and English, and vividly illustrated by artifacts ranging from coats of arms and...
Cukarin

Ul. Hrvatske Bratske Zajednice, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
Auntie or Teta Smilja, as locals lovingly call her, opened her cozy shop back in 1994. Since then, her sweets—made using traditional and original recipes—have been featured in international magazines and won national awards. Packed to go, her ...
Bire Winery

Catch a taxi at the Old Town’s main bus station and head to Korčula’s first organic wine producer for a taste of the island’s traditional wines. A century after the indigenous grape variety grk disappeared from Korčula, vintner...
Restaurant Filippi

The local go-to spot for great food, Filippi is fast becoming Korčula’s signature gastronomic restaurant. The family-run eatery, designed around the slow food concept, serves the best of Mediterranean fare on a seafront terrace with spectacular...
Korčula Old Town

Starting at the sea gate, pick up a map from the tourism board office to get oriented. Then, wander past innumerable shops and cafés, taking note of Korčula’s fishbone layout, which was intended both to protect the town and make use...
Pelješac Strait

With hourly departures until 1 p.m., this 45-minute cruise runs along Korčula’s northern shores and out to the surrounding archipelago. Buy a ticket at Korkyra Info Office (4 Kralja Tomislava) and sail to islets like Vrnik, known for its stone...
Revelin Tower and Land Gate

Constructed from local stone in the 13th century, the tower—the gate to Old Town—was renovated to its former glory in 2003. The lion relief sculpture on the front facade is a reminder of the town’s Venetian rulers, while the plaque honoring the...
Coral Shop Irena

Irena Kaštela, third-generation jewelry designer and store owner, is so incredibly personable that shopping here is like visiting friends. A block down the main street from the South Gate, her store might just have more international fans than the...
Marco Polo Shop

Korčula Old Town claims to be the birthplace of the famous explorer (view his birth registry in the Bishop’s Treasury). The island celebrates this not only in its Marco Polo Museum, but at this Marco Polo-themed shop where you'll find a plethora...
Lešić Dimitri Palace

6, Ul. Don. Pavla Poše 1, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
A former 18th-century bishop’s palace in Korčula Old Town, this Relais & Châteaux property has been meticulously restored into an all-suite luxury hotel. Each of the five rooms is decorated along a different theme inspired by the...
