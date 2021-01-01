The Best of Split
Collected by Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert
Split, a stunning walled city on the Adriatic Sea, is best known for the splendid palace erected by the Roman emperor Diocletian, and is well-loved for its traditions of easy living and great food. We've created a list of some of our favorite ways to spend the days here.
Running along the side of Diocletian’s Palace is the Riva, a seafront promenade lined with tall palm trees, bustling cafés, and shaded benches. Stretching from the bronze map of Split to the popular Marmontova shopping strip,...
Put Gradine 66, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
This design hotel opened in Trogir near Split in 2016, bringing some modern sophistication to the mid–Dalmatian Coast. The stone building, once a tobacco warehouse, sits on a narrow channel that separates Ciovo Island from the mainland,...
Šetalište Ivana Meštrovića 46, 21000, Split, Croatia
Ivan Meštrović was undoubtedly Croatia’s greatest sculptor. In 1952, he donated his magnificent summer residence located in the foothills of Marjan Forest Park to the state, along with many of his works. Located a mere 20-minute walk from Riva,...
Dioklecijanova ulica 1, Sredmanuška ul. 11, 21000, Split, Croatia
A UNESCO World Heritage site, this 1,700-year-old palace sits on the Adriatic seafront, serving as the focal point of Split. It was built by the Roman emperor Diocletian as a seaside retirement home and has served as a refuge for many a conqueror...
Ul. Marka Marulića 2, 21000, Split, Croatia
A tribute to the zinfandel grape, which originated in Croatia, this restaurant and bar features a zin-centric wine list but also showcases regional favorites like Plavac and Dingač. Of its 100 wines, it offers about 30 by the glass, encouraging...
Ul. Julija Nepota 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
This designer store stocks three popular Croatian women’s clothing and accessory brands: Chicks on Chic, Little Wonder and Dott. They also feature an ever-changing selection of quirky T-shirts with illustrations by local graphic designers. The...
At the palace's heart is Peristil, an imperial square flanked by two colonnades where Emperor Diocletian once addressed the public. Towering above the square is Split’s landmark, the 57-meter-tall belfry; climb up to take in stellar views over the...
The recently renovated Gallery of Fine Arts showcases the evolution of the local art scene, exhibiting works from the 14th century to present day by masters such as Ivan Meštrović, Emanuel Vidović and Ignjat Job. Located just beyond the palace's...
Located in a Secession-style hall and on an adjacent terrace on Marmontova Street, the fish market provides lively morning entertainment. From dawn, fishmongers yell out their daily offers as locals swarm the busy stalls to buy the freshest catch....
Ul. Stari pazar 8, 21000, Split, Croatia
Just east of the palace is the city's vibrant fruit and vegetable market where farmers from the hinterland come to sell fresh produce every day from sunrise to lunchtime. This is where locals stock up on supplies for the family table, ranging from...
Dosud ul. 9, 21000, Split, Croatia
Officially named Zalogajnica Dioklecijan—but known only as Tri Volta to locals—this blue-collar hangout knocks out home-style lunches, moonshine grappa and the best sliced-to-order local prosciutto. The terrace is prime real estate, featuring...
Located on the palace's northern wall, the Porta Aurea (Golden Gate) was where Emperor Diocletian first entered Split from his nearby hometown of Salona. The now-stripped niches on the facade once showcased sculptures of regional leaders,...
Dedicated to everything olive, Uje sells superior extra-virgin olive oils, olive wood cutting boards and olive tapenade, as well as other favorite tidbits such as hams and cookies. Uje also runs an oil bar (Dominisova 3), an eatery offering olive...
Obala Hrvatskog narodnog preporoda 25, 21000, Split, Croatia
A stone’s throw from downtown Split, Marjan is a hilltop park about the same size as New York City’s Central Park. Known as “the lungs of the city,” it’s the ideal urban escape, offering places to run, bike,...
Ul. Tomića stine 3, 21000, Split, Croatia
Avoid the many touristy Dalmatian konobas (taverns) and head instead to Konoba Matejuška, tucked into a tight alley in the quaint Varoš neighborhood just off Riva. This rustic family-run tavern offers seafood-focused fare, including a daily catch...
For well over a century, the stone-working Jakšić family from the island of Brač have been producing works using the white Brač stone from which Diocletian’s Palace was built. Head to their little Split gallery to see their impressive sculptures,...
