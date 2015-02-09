5 Places You Need to Eat and See in Austin, TX, According to a Chef

Chef Ben Ford traveled across America surveying the best barbecue to develop the menu at his new outpost of Ford’s Filling Station at JW Marriott at LA Live. One of his favorite research stops was Austin, Texas, both for the food and the outdoor lifestyle. Here, he shares his 5 favorite spots in the city.

1. Swim at Hamilton Pool Preserve

“Everyone knows of Barton Springs, but there is a lesser known and more impressive spot call Hamilton Pools that is worth a short drive to experience. Hamilton Pools was formed when the dome of an underground river collapsed leaving a gorgeous natural swimming grotto. Go on a warm spring day, before the summer crush and while the waterfalls are still active. Bring a pair of shoes and plenty of water for the quarter-mile hike down.”

2. Go on an East Side Barbecue Crawl

“One of my favorite things to do is go on a barbecue crawl on Austin’s East Side. There is a long list of folks doing barbeque proud: John Mueller Meat Co., La Barbecue, and the iconic Franklin are on the top of my list, and are separated by only a few blocks.

If you have a little left in the tank, there are more just around the corner I know won’t disappoint. One warning, barbeque is filling and the good stuff goes quick. So get there early and don’t dare eat breakfast or you will spoil what is sure to be a true Austin experience.”

3. Listen to Music in the Red River District