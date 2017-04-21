11 Unique Safari Experiences Around the World

Head outside of Africa to these under-the-radar safari destinations for wildlife viewing that’s out of this world.

An African safari is one of the greatest trips of all time. But for those for whom the continent is a bit out of reach, those who have exhausted its many thrilling destinations, or those simply seeking something unusual, there is life beyond Africa—literally. When it comes to exotic wildlife viewing, the world’s your oyster. “The nice thing about searching the world for rare or interesting species is they tend to live in wonderful, remote, scenic areas where the wildlife feel at home, so we are strangers in their vast backyard,” says John Spence, president of luxury experiential tour operator Scott Dunn USA (which sends clients on bespoke trips to places including Sri Lanka and Peru). “The scenery is often as wonderful as seeing whatever [animal] you are looking for.” The Africa expert has had outstanding adventures in other parts of the planet, like on an Amazon basin river cruise in Peru where he glimpsed an elusive jaguar as it came to the water’s edge to drink. On his current wish list: seeing snow leopards in India. From the Middle East and Asia to the Americas and Australia, there are unique species to be tracked down, observed, and photographed. Here, 11 opportunities to safari beyond Africa. 1. Borneo This rugged Asian island is incredibly biodiverse. Thick jungles and wild rivers are alive with an array of wildlife, such as proboscis and silvered leaf monkeys, wild boar, and macaques in Bako National Park to rescued orangutans in Sandakan (both figure into a GeoEx tour itinerary; Borneo Adventure takes small groups into the jungle to find orangutans). The most exotic and exciting animal spotting may be the vulnerable clouded leopard, which lives alongside gibbons and mouse deer in the dense Danum Valley. To spot the island's rarest species, embark on an expedition with Natural World Safaris. The wildlife safari specialists take travelers on a conservation-focused adventure into the heart of Borneo's untouched wilderness during a five-day trekking safari led by expert staff and local wildlife researchers. 2. Sumatra, Indonesia

