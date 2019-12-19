10 Best Places to Go in March

Whether you want to admire Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms or snorkel off the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March is the best month to travel to these 10 spots.

By March, spring has sprung in many parts of the world. The summer heat has yet to descend on the Northern Hemisphere, and early spring is a great time to celebrate some of the season’s festivals and holidays, be it St. Patrick’s Day in a pub in Philadelphia or an art festival in Taiwan. Photo by Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock Yachts float near Canouan Island, one of 32 smaller islands that are part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Canouan Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines March is great for: aquaphiles This hook-shaped speck of sand surrounded by turquoise waters is harder to get to than other Caribbean islands, but that’s the appeal. On the five-square-mile island, there’s not much to do beyond snorkeling the coral reef, relaxing in the sun loungers on Godahl Beach, or paddleboarding at Shell Beach. Travelers can also take a catamaran tour to Tobago Cays, where scenes from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies were shot. The tiny downtown area and marina are perfect for an unhurried stroll. The Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, the former Pink Sands Club resort that reopened in 2018, has just 26 suites, each with a marble seaside patio. The hotel’s Cargo 4 Kids program invites guests to bring much-needed school supplies from home and deliver them to local students. Travelers can fly to the island’s seaside airstrip via shared or chartered Grenadine Alliance jet from St. Vincent, Barbados, St. Lucia, or Grenada. Another option is the 3-hour ferry ride from St. Vincent on the M/V Barracouda, which runs Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the 2.25-hour ride on M/V Gem Star on Tuesdays and Fridays, or the 3-hour ride on M/V Canouan Bay on Tuesdays and Thursdays. —Jennifer Flowers and Mekalyn Rose, as seen in the January/February 2020 issue Photo by Sean Hsu/Shutterstock The political tension within China led Taipei’s National Palace Museum to preserve nearly 700,000 pieces of Chinese art and artifacts, making the collection one of the world’s largest of its kind. Taipei March is great for: hip folks, artsy types Taipei is establishing itself as a hub for the arts in Asia, with small independent galleries complementing wide-ranging collections at much larger museums. In March, visitors can attend the 12th annual Taiwan International Festival of Arts, which will take place between February and April in Taipei and Taichung. In between theater and music performances, though, explore some of Taipei’s museums. Start at the world’s largest collection of Chinese art, the National Palace Museum. Included in the museum’s collection are paintings, calligraphy, bronzes, lacquerware, ceramics, jade, and religious objects—many once owned by Chinese emperors. Although there are myriad attractions in the giant building, the best-known artifact is the jade cabbage, a precious marvel that appears to change color from green to white. Look closely at its leaves and you might be able to see the locust and katydid hidden within. Taipei doesn’t lack in showcases for contemporary creativity, either. Once home to a tobacco factory, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park now hosts visiting exhibitions, art workshops, and cool stores. Other galleries dedicated to modern art include the Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei (MOCA), where artists from Taiwan and China are represented; 1839 Gallery, which focuses on photography; and Aki Gallery. Those who like urban art will want to explore the trendy Ximending area in the Western District of Taipei. You’ll need to poke around a bit—exploring side streets and meandering through the neighborhood—but you’ll be rewarded with some interesting street art. —AFAR Editors Courtesy of f11photo/Shutterstock The Second Continental Congress convened at Independence Hall beginning in 1775. Both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed in this building. Philadelphia March is great for: history nerds In March, visitors will avoid the crush of summer vacationers (and the humidity) and there are nearly 2,000 bars to choose from if you want a drink on St. Patrick’s Day (a good alternative: a stellar meal, thanks to the city’s dynamic food scene). And the recent opening of the new Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia means that if you book before March 31, 2020, you get 20 percent off your room rate. But the real reason a lot of travelers put Philly on their to-see list is its status as the birthplace of the United States. That may not be surprising given the city’s role during Revolutionary times—the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were both drafted and signed here. But you can really sense the depth of Philly history by walking around neighborhoods like Old City and Society Hill. So many historical nuggets appear, including the Betsy Ross House and Ben Franklin’s old newspaper office. The most famous sites are clustered along several blocks of Independence National Historical Park, including Independence Hall, the modest red-brick building where the Founding Fathers declared independence. You’ll also spot the Liberty Bell Center, great for a close-up look at the icon from the 1750s. At the National Constitution Center, check out such important documents as Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and the Bill of Rights. Opened in 2017, the Museum of the American Revolution is a stunning newcomer with hundreds of artifacts, including the original headquarters tent that General George Washington used during the war. And 40 minutes north of town, Valley Forge National Historical Park tells the story of Washington’s pivotal 1776 Delaware River crossing. —AFAR Editors Courtesy of Narongsak Nagadhana/Shutterstock The cherry blossoms in Osaka tend to start blooming by late March and peak in early April. Osaka March is great for: flower fans Despite its big city status, Osaka has no shortage of parks and gardens. Tourists descend in droves in late March and April for cherry blossom viewing (hanami), so it will be crowded—but worth it.

