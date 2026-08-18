What It’s Like Sailing on the Most Exciting New Cruise Ship to Launch This Year

Staff outnumber guests on the Orient Express Corinthian, a new sailing yacht from high-end hospitality brand Orient Express (which that also operates a luxury train and five-star hotels in Rome and Venice). But that’s not the only thing that sets it apart from a traditional cruise ship.

Gorgeous spaces designed by Maxime d’Angeac that channel 1920s art deco glamour, food and drinks by French chef Yannick Alléno (whose 21 restaurants have garnered 18 Michelin stars), a pampering spa by French beauty brand Guerlain (the first at sea), an extensive range of programming, both on and off the ship, and high-tech sustainability features make this, arguably, the most exciting cruise ship launch this year.

It took five years and an estimated 250–300 million euros to build the Corinthian, which claims to be “the world’s largest sailing yacht.” In addition to being a model of throwback glamour, it’s also a model of sustainable innovations. Its unique carbon fiber sails coupled with strategically planned itineraries are designed to allow the ship to sail using only wind power as much as possible.

The vessel debuted in May during the Cannes Film Festival and has been sailing around the Mediterranean this summer. In October, it will cross the Atlantic on a special 14-day Guerlain wellness retreat and then sail the Caribbean during the winter.

I’m not much of a cruise person, but I’m a big fan of the La Dolce Vita Orient Express train and the hotels, so I was eager to see how the brand’s sophisticated European ethos would translate to a ship. I boarded the Corinthian in July for a three-night sailing from Marseille to Rome, with stops at three small ports in Corsica, and it set the bar so high it might have ruined me for all other ships.

Accommodations

The suites are sophisticated yet simple in their elegance. Photos by Alice Mesguich

The 110-passenger Corinthian consists of 54 suites that are spacious by any standards, starting at 463 square feet. More than half have a terrace and all come with butler service. (The butler can assist with reservations for restaurants aboard and shore excursions, handle laundry service and stock the minibar with preferred beverages and snacks; my butler informed me of a special afternoon tea and, when I skipped it, sent tea bags and pastries to my suite.) The most exclusive accommodations are the six suites on the seventh deck, including the 2,422-square-foot Agatha Christie Suite.

I quickly settled into my 840-square-foot Appartement Superieur suite, which had a large, comfortable bed, a separate living area with a sleek white sofa and dining table, a leather-trimmed desk next to the minibar and coffee cabinet, a marble bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower, and a spacious terrace. A bouquet of flowers, a bottle of chilled champagne, sliced fruit, and madeleines greeted me upon my arrival, welcome gifts that await all new guests. I also appreciated the Nespresso machine, minibar stocked with soft drinks and pre-batched cocktails, and full-size bath products by D’Orsay for Orient Express, a custom scent and line for the Orient Express yacht. It felt like checking into a suite in a luxury hotel, except I didn’t have to worry about being charged $10 for taking a bottle of water from the minibar—even laundry services are included.

Food and beverage

A highlight of sailing the Orient Express Corinthian is the culinary program. Photo by Alice Mesguich (L); courtesy of Orient Express (R)

There are no buffets aboard the Corinthian; all meals are served à la carte and almost everything is included. The only restaurant not covered by the all-inclusive pricing is the 20-seat La Table de l’Orient Express by Yannick Alléno, the vessel’s fine dining establishment. It serves six-course tasting menus at a cost of €400 per person and includes some dishes from Alléno’s Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris. My dinner there was one of the highlights of my trip, but I also appreciated the more casual dining outlets.

After visiting the little town of Propriano in Corsica, our first port stop of the cruise after departing from Marseilles, I returned hot and sweaty, so the option to take a refreshing dip in the pool and dine poolside felt like a godsend. A mezze platter and Caesar salad topped with lobster was the perfect light meal to eat in my swimsuit at La Piscine, which serves international classics. The next evening at L’Écrin, the ship’s Italian-inspired dining venue, I ate a decadent (though not traditionally Italian) plate of spaghetti with butter and caviar and a fantastic langoustine tartare.

My favorite restaurant on the ship was L’Encre, where a chef stationed at the horseshoe-shaped oyster bar prepares each dish in front of you and hands it directly to you. Oysters, seabass tartare topped with a dollop of caviar, tuna tataki, raw scallops and langoustines, crab salad, cured salmon, and more (served, naturally, with champagne) make it a seafood lover’s dream.

A handful of bars scattered around the ship offer a variety of experiences during the day and late into the night. A disco ball shimmers in the Wagon Bar, where the vibe is art deco-meets-1970s nightclub. My favorite spot, though, was the Speakeasy hidden behind the barbershop, where jazz played softly and the bartender was a master of his trade.

Shore excursions

Most itineraries include one complimentary shore experience per sailing. A variety of tours, winetastings, cooking lessons, and other activities are also available for an additional cost (pricing varies, generally starting at several hundred euros per person). On my sailing, the included shore excursion was an exclusive feet-in-the-sand beach dinner at Domaine de Murtoli, one of Corsica’s best wineries. On other itineraries, the complimentary shore excursion might be a lunch or cultural experience.

Spa and wellness

Get pampered in the only Guerlain Spa at sea. Courtesy of Orient Express

The spa is the first and only Guerlain spa at sea; Orient Express has an exclusive agreement with the luxury French brand. I enjoyed a rejuvenating massage (spa services cost extra), and there’s also the option to further relax in the two saunas, a steam bath, and a tepidarium. Additional pampering and wellness offerings include a hair salon, barber, a well-equipped gym, and a 54-foot lap pool. Yoga, Pilates, and personal training sessions are included for no added charge.

Onboard entertainment

The entertainment offerings aboard lean high-brow and range from a game room with backgammon and other board games to a high-tech recording studio with 46 instruments, where guests can play the instruments and resident musicians perform. Throughout the day, there are wine and spirits tastings, workshops, and Pilates sessions. Looking for something to read? Browse among 1,500 books available to borrow; the Library lounge has an entire shelf dedicated to Agatha Christie, plus books about various destinations where the ship sails.

There’s also a marina where water toys can launch, a 20-seat cinema, and an intimate cabaret theater onboard.

Sustainability

The 54-suite Corinthian isn’t simply a pretty ship; it’s also one custom-built with sustainability—and maximizing wind power with its modern sails—as a focus. Courtesy of Orient Express

Maritime engineers from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France designed the Corinthian with sustainability top of mind. It runs on a hybrid energy model, using carbon-fiber sails to catch the wind, which allows it to consume less fuel. Four engines powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) generate electricity and propel the ship if there’s not enough wind.

During open bridge hours, I visited the bridge to see the ship’s high-tech navigation system and learned that the Corinthian also has a wastewater treatment system that ensures no pollutants enter the sea. Fresh water is produced onboard, reducing the need for excess storage weight.

Who it’s for

The Corinthian is ideal for affluent travelers who want the perks and prestige of one of Europe’s top luxury hospitality brands and are ready to pay top dollar to get them. Rates start at €5,500 per night, per suite, for sailings in the Caribbean and €6,000 per night, per suite, for sailings in the Mediterranean, making it one of the most expensive cruise ships currently on the market.

Who it’s not for

Families looking for a ship equipped to entertain kids. There is a kids room with stuffed animals and games, but the ship and its offerings are more geared toward adults. Families are expected to bring their own childcare aboard if the parents want a break (though the company notes that it will designate select voyages as “family-friendly” with a staffed kids club and children’s programming).