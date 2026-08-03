The 14 Best Hotels on the Amalfi Coast, Capri, and Ischia

With pastel buildings spilling down cliffsides above the azure Mediterranean, rocky coves, beach clubs lined with striped umbrellas, and laid-back restaurants on decks hovering over the water, the Amalfi Coast is one of Italy’s most fabled destinations. Along with the islands of Capri and Ischia, it draws travelers seeking sunshine, spectacular scenery, appealing villages, history, and exceptional cuisine—and a hotel scene that’s every bit as iconic as the setting.

From family-run grand dames passed down through generations to alluring newcomers from international brands, the Amalfi Coast, Capri, and Ischia are home to a dizzying range of places to stay. For this installment of our Hotels We Love series, we’ve hand-picked the hotels that have made a lasting impression over the course of many visits to this idyllic corner of Italy.

Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel

Original cloisters, soaring stone archways, and terraces overlooking the sea preserve the spirit of this 13th-century monastery, now home to Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel. Courtesy of Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel

Location: Amalfi



Why we love it: A modern luxury hotel by a reputed brand with plenty of local flavor



Loyalty program: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) Discovery



Rates: From $1,766 Book Now

Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel opened in 2023 and occupies a 13th-century monastery in a prime location above Amalfi. Only a 10-minute walk from the historic center, it offers panoramic views while keeping the town’s restaurants, shops, and waterfront within easy reach.

The 52 rooms and suites mix original details, including terra-cotta tile floors, with contemporary furnishings. Two restaurants—one casual, one fine dining—showcase local flavors, including lemons grown in the hotel’s garden. The spa offers a mix of Eastern and Western treatments, while a heated infinity pool overlooking the sea is the icing on the cake.

Borgo Santandrea

Set on a dramatic cliff between Amalfi and Conca dei Marini, Borgo Santandrea tumbles down to a private beach, with every room overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. Courtesy of Borgo Santandrea

Location: Amalfi



Why we love it: A design lover’s dream with one of the few sandy beaches on the coast



Rates: From $1,087 Book Now

A couple of miles from the center of Amalfi, Borgo Santandrea channels the glamour of the 1960s with a blue-and-white design inspired by famed midcentury architect Gio Ponti. There are 31 different types of tiles alone, not to mention furniture by design icons Carlo Mollino and Hans Wegner. Days begin with a generous breakfast buffet served from the open kitchen, then segue into long lunches at the beach club—set on one of the Amalfi Coast’s few sandy beaches—before ending with dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Alici.

Capri Tiberio Palace

Capri Tiberio Palace’s guest rooms blend colorful Caprese style with vintage furnishings, hand-painted tiles, and playful design details. Courtesy of Capri Tiberio Palace

Location: Capri



Why we love it: A boutique hotel with a colorful, eclectic design



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $705 Book Now

Capri Tiberio Palace is on a pedestrian street lined with shops, less than a 10-minute walk from the famous Piazzetta, but feels removed from the crowds. Originally opened as a small guesthouse in 1917 and transformed into a luxury hotel in 1934, it became a favorite for celebrities during Capri’s dolce vita heyday of the 1950s and ‘60s. In 2006, it was reborn as the first hotel in the Shedir Collection, which runs a handful of boutique boltholes in Rome.

The colorful, eclectic interiors evoke a sophisticated Caprese residence, with hand-painted tile floors decorating the terraces of most of the 46 rooms, plus vintage trunks, TVs concealed in cabinets, and shelves of books. The indoor-outdoor pool surrounded by plush loungers is the ideal spot to relax. The restaurant, Terrazza Tiberio, serves pizzas at lunch and Mediterranean dishes at dinner. Jacky Bar—named for Jackie O., who frequented the hotel—is the fitting stop for an aperitivo or nightcap.

Caruso, a Belmond Hotel

The Arcade Bar is an elegant spot for an aperitivo, with 18th-century frescoes, refined interiors, and memorable views over the Amalfi Coast. Courtesy of Caruso, a Belmond Hotel

Location: Ravello



Why we love it: Old World style and views for days



Rates: From $1,765 Book Now

Caruso, a Belmond Hotel occupies an 11th-century palazzo and still exudes a particularly romantic Old World style to this day. Original frescoes, marble columns, and period antiques are reminders of its long history, while the gardens, halls, and parlors evoke the era of the Grand Tour. Modern comforts—including Dyson hair dryers, Nespresso machines, and Acqua di Parma bath products—ensure the 50 rooms and suites feel anything but old-fashioned.

Dining ranges from poolside cocktails and light bites to tasting menus at Ristorante Belvedere. Don’t miss aperitivo at Bar Caruso, where live musicians accompany signature cocktails made with Amalfi sfusato lemons. For something more casual, Caruso Grill serves excellent pizza and seafood. The center of Ravello is an easy walk away, although the hotel’s iconic infinity pool overlooking the sea makes it tempting to stay put.

Casa Angelina

Casa Angelina’s bright, minimalist design lets the Amalfi Coast’s sea views take center stage. Courtesy of Casa Angelina

Location: Praiano



Why we love it: Superb service and modern design in a quiet town



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $737 Book Now

With its sleek, white-on-white design punctuated by the owner’s modern art collection, Casa Angelina offers an alternative to the more classic style that tends to dominate the Amalfi Coast. Its poolside pergola draped in lemon trees is an Instagram favorite, but there’s plenty of substance behind the good looks at this adults-only retreat. Attentive, personable service is a hallmark here.

Most of the 36 rooms and suites have sea views, and some include outdoor terraces. In bathrooms stocked with fluffy towels, guests can choose from four bath amenity lines. The gym has an indoor hydrotherapy pool and standout treatments include the Amalfi lemon zest ritual, with a scrub and soothing massage. Much of the hotel’s produce and herbs come from its extensive terraced gardens, reflecting the chef’s commitment to a kilometer-zero approach. Breakfast is served in the Michelin-starred restaurant, Un Piano Nel Cielo, while Seascape offers home-style dishes, including an excellent eggplant parmigiana, from its open kitchen.

Furore Grand Hotel

Modern, minimalist interiors and panoramic sea views make Furore Grand Hotel a serene retreat on the quieter side of the Amalfi Coast. Courtesy of Serena Eller/Furore Grand Hotel

Location: Furore



Why we love it: Modern luxury in one of the coast’s quieter towns



Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels)



Rates: From $824 Book Now

Furore Grand Hotel, opened in 2024 by three brothers with deep roots on the Amalfi Coast, has a modern, whitewashed design with locally inspired touches like tile floors made in Vietri sul Mare. All of the 35 rooms and suites have sea-view balconies, while some suites include a private plunge pool and small garden.

Two outdoor pools and an expansive spa provide ample space to unwind. Menus at the fine dining restaurant Bluh Furore and the more casual Aquarasa were created by acclaimed chef Enrico Bartolini, who drew inspiration from Naples and the coast. The hotel’s location in the small village of Furore is ideal for travelers who want access to the coast while staying away from its busiest crowds.

Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

Family-owned since 1834, Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria pairs Old World grandeur with one of the most coveted views in Sorrento. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

Location: Sorrento



Why we love it: A classic grand dame perched on a cliff overlooking the port of Sorrento



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $865 Book Now

The Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria is reached via a long pathway through blooming gardens, an arrival that immediately sets the tone. Named for Queen Victoria of Sweden, one of its many illustrious guests, the hotel has been owned by the Fiorentino family since 1834 and is now run by fifth-generation Guido Fiorentino, alongside his wife and sons. Stepping inside feels like traveling to a gentler era. In the evenings, a pianist serenades guests sipping champagne in the winter garden amid potted palms or on Terrazza Vittoria overlooking the port. For dinner, the tasting menus at Michelin-starred Terrazza Bosquet are not to be missed.

As with the public spaces, the rooms and suites are filled with antiques and memorabilia. Over the decades, the hotel has welcomed artists, writers, and musicians, and several suites pay tribute to notable past guests. Among the newest is the Richard Wagner Sea View Suite, created in honor of the German composer, who once stayed here.

Hotel La Palma, Oetker Collection

Hotel La Palma blends Capri’s storied past with Oetker Collection’s polished contemporary style. Courtesy of Hotel La Palma

Location: Capri



Why we love it: Capri’s oldest hotel is now a high-end retreat by one of Europe’s leading hotel groups



Rates: From $1,059 Book Now

Reborn in 2023 as a member of the prestigious Oetker Collection, Hotel La Palma dates to 1822 and is widely considered Capri’s oldest hotel. Thanks to its location just steps from the famous Piazzetta, its terrace has long been a place to see and be seen.

The 50 rooms and suites feature a breezy palette of white and turquoise, custom-designed furniture, and art deco–inspired bathrooms. A partnership with Casa Tua brings the restaurant group’s home-style Italian cuisine to the hotel, from an all-day dining restaurant to a rooftop spot specializing in wood-fired dishes and crudo; there’s also a beach club in Marina Piccola.

Hotel Santa Caterina

An elevator carved into the cliff leads guests from Hotel Santa Caterina to its saltwater pool and private beach club at the water’s edge. Courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina

Location: Amalfi



Why we love it: A glamorous cliffside throwback with white-jacketed waiters, a beach club hewn into the rock, and views for days



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: $633 Book Now

Hotel Santa Caterina spills down the side of a mountain, with terraced gardens, suites built into the side of the cliff, and a beach club with a saltwater pool hewn into the rock. The main building was once the Gambardella family home and they’re still very present, personally welcoming guests and making sure that everything runs smoothly. They opened their doors to guests in 1904 and ever since, generations have been returning and requesting the same room.

Every year, when the hotel closes for the winter, they renovate a few rooms and make other improvements to the property, while carefully preserving its vintage vibes. In addition to the Michelin-starred restaurant Glicine and the casual Restaurant Al Mare at the beach club, they’ve just debuted a new rooftop restaurant called Senzafine, which serves sushi and Mediterranean grilled seafood. The small spa offers treatments like the standout “Amalfi Gold” massage that combines aromatherapy and Ayurveda. If you can tear yourself away from the property, the center of Amalfi is a 15-minute walk down and a complimentary shuttle is available to bring you there and back.

Related: A Tuscan Estate, a Food Lover’s Retreat in Modena: 17 Hotels in Italy That Let You Live Like an Italian

Jumeirah Capri Palace

Jumeirah Capri Palace offers a more tranquil island escape in the hilltop village of Anacapri. Courtesy of Jumeirah Capri Palace

Location: Anacapri



Why we love it: A resort with a medical spa and beach club on the quiet side of Capri



Loyalty program: Jumeirah One



Rates: From $1,059 Book Now

Opened in 1960 and acquired by Jumeirah in 2020, Jumeirah Capri Palace has long been one of Capri’s landmark hotels. Its location in Anacapri—the island’s quieter hilltop town—makes it a strong choice for travelers seeking a more peaceful stay. An impressive collection of modern and contemporary art adds to its appeal, along with an ongoing renovation by architect Patricia Urquiola, who has redesigned the pool, the outdoor area at Bar degli Artisti, and several suites, with the remaining rooms scheduled for completion by 2027.

The Capri Medical Spa is home to a team of doctors specializing in regenerative medicine and longevity, but there’s plenty of room for indulgence, too. Beach club Il Riccio is renowned for its seafood and its dessert room, while L’Olivo remains the only restaurant on Capri with two Michelin stars. A jazz club is also set to open.

Le Sirenuse

Le Sirenuse captures the romance of the Amalfi Coast with bougainvillea-draped terraces, elegant interiors, and unforgettable sea views. Courtesy of Le Sirenuse

Location: Positano



Why we love it: A cherry red landmark with views of Positano and a prominent contemporary art collection



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $1,325 Book Now

Le Sirenuse was once the home of the Sersale family, who opened it to guests in 1951. John Steinbeck stayed there in the ’50s and wrote an essay about Positano that put the town on the map. Fundamentally, the draw today is much the same as it was then: a location that puts you in walking distance of the town’s shops and the beach, views of Positano and the colorful tiled dome of the Church of Santa Maria Assunta, rooms with hand-painted tile floors and antiques, and the simple, honest cuisine at the restaurants and bars.

That’s not to say that nothing has changed, of course—far from it. Antonio Sersale, the second-generation owner currently at the helm, has a passion for contemporary art and has added many site-specific installations to the hotel. His wife, Carla, is the founder of their lifestyle resortwear brand Emporio Sirenuse, whose clothes and decorative items are for sale at the resort’s shop. And their sons, Aldo and Francesco, head up the hotel’s food and beverage and marketing efforts, so it really is a family affair. In honor of the hotel’s 75th anniversary, they just launched Le Sirenuse Mare, a new beach club with a restaurant, two bars, and a handful of site-specific art installations in a tiered garden in Nerano.

Related: A Tuscan Estate, a Food Lover’s Retreat in Modena: 17 Hotels in Italy That Let You Live Like an Italian

Mezzatorre

Surrounded by pine forest and perched above a secluded bay, Mezzatorre feels worlds away from Ischia’s busier resort towns. Courtesy of Mezzatorre

Location: Ischia



Why we love it: Retro style and a beach club on a private bay



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $647 Book Now

If you dream of waking up in a Slim Aarons-esque postcard, look no further than Mezzatorre, which occupies a historic watchtower on a secluded bay on Ischia. As the third property in the Pellicano Hotels Group led by hotelier Marie-Louise Sciò, it shares the brand’s effortlessly retro aesthetic. Rooms and suites are dressed with billowing curtains, rattan chairs, and prints of potted palms.

Wellness is a central focus, with a spa fed by Ischia’s mineral-rich thermal waters; treatments include mud therapies that incorporate the island’s famed healing mud. The beach club with its jaunty blue-and-white umbrellas is an inviting place for sunbathing and swimming. Fresh seafood is served poolside at lunch, while sunset aperitivo on the terrace is a ritual worth embracing.

Palazzo Avino

Palazzo Avino combines historic grandeur with panoramic views over the fishing village of Ravello. Courtesy of Palazzo Avino

Location: Ravello



Why we love it: The cliffside, women-operated Pink Palace overlooks the Bay of Naples



Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $1,383 Book Now

While Positano may draw more visitors to its shores to see the pastel buildings cascading down the sides of steep hills, Ravello has always been a bit more secluded and exclusive, the domain of aristocrats, artists, writers, and musicians. Set high on a cliff, Palazzo Avino offers the best of both sides of the Amalfi Coast: the peace and quiet of Ravello, its bird’s-eye views of the coast, and access to the sea, thanks to the hotel’s chic beach club.

What makes this hotel unique, though, is that it expresses the style and personality of its owners, sisters Mariella and Attilia Avino, whose father purchased the 12th-century palace in the 1990s. They’re constantly adding new flourishes to the 43 individually designed guest rooms and suites, the Michelin-starred Rossellinis (renovated this season), the casual Terrazza Belvedere and Lobster & Martini Bar, the spa, and the pool, which sports custom two-tiered pink-and-white striped umbrellas, plus the Pink Closet, where you can find clothes and accessories by the sisters’ favorite designers. New this year is a textile installation by contemporary artist Martino Gamper covering the entire vertical spine of the grand staircase.

Related: A Tuscan Estate, a Food Lover’s Retreat in Modena: 17 Hotels in Italy That Let You Live Like an Italian

San Montano Resort & Spa

San Montano Resort & Spa is known for its panoramic terraces and circuit of thermal pools overlooking the sea. Photo by Serena Eller

Location: Ischia



Why we love it: A family-run hotel with a circuit of thermal pools and the best views on the island



Rates: From $358 Book Now

San Montano Resort & Spa is a family-run resort set high atop Monte Vico with an impressive circuit of 11 thermal pools with panoramic views. The property is in the midst of a phased renovation that will transform it to look more like its midcentury-inspired sister hotel, Borgo Santandrea. Request one of the renovated suites, which have blue-and-white tiled floors, sleek ’60s-inspired style furnishings, and Smeg espresso machines and kettles.

The breakfast buffet offers a lot of variety, from freshly baked pastries to a make-your-own juice station. For lunch, try one of the excellent pizzas at Franco’s. Aperitivo at the Sunset Lounge is a must before dinner at the formal restaurant, La Veranda.