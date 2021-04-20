Sossusvlei Desert Lodge

A Desert Villa with a Breathtaking View

This photo instantly reconnects me with the majestic energy of the oldest living desert in the world. I remember spending parts of my day taking in the view from the comfort of my couch, the covered veranda, and even the private outdoor shower (incredible experience--have to do it!). You can see for miles here and the view changes with time. You can't help but feel the power of this place. At night i slept with the windows completely open and then stared up through my perfectly placed skylight. The stars were turned to an intensity that I had never seen before and the Milky Way was mistaken for a cloud band. I lived like a king for 5 days. Laundry done without question, fridge full of whatever I wanted, views undisturbed for miles, and the luxury of time to just chill and ponder.