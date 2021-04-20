Eden Roc at Cap Cana
Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Provincia La Altagracia, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-469-7469
Photo courtesy of Eden Roc at Cap Cana
Eden Roc at Cap CanaFifteen minutes south of the Puntacana Resort & Club, Eden Roc at Cap Cana is the most exclusive of the six hotels in the gated Cap Cana Reserve. At this Relais & Châteaux property, guests have their choice of beachfront suites with kitchens; stand-alone suites with private pools, gardens, and verandas; and oceanfront villas that come with butler service. Whichever you pick, you’ll also have access to an oceanfront infinity pool, a 30,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, and a private, Blue Flag–certified beach. There’s even a kids’ club in a lagoon-side treehouse for when adults need some alone time.
When hunger strikes, head to La Palapa for seafood and Caribbean fare, or Blue Grill Bar + Restaurant for Nikkei and robatayaki cuisine. Should you want to venture off-property, know that Cap Cana is home to an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Bespoke helicopter outings, visits to the Punta Espada equestrian ranch, and days at Scape Park (a natural theme park with attractions like zip-lining and cave expeditions) can also be arranged.