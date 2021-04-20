Brassa Grill & Bar

Chill at the Brassa Grill

Brassa Grill’s seaside setting alone is enough to qualify the restaurant as among the Caribbean’s most beautiful, but it’s the food—a mix of casual Caribbean and fine dining—that makes any meal at this Westin restaurant a memorable experience. The tomato tartar is a classic, and the perfect choice for folks looking for something that won’t weigh them down in the water but will still keep them energized. The wide selection of unique Dominican salads makes lunch so much more than a stopgap between trips to the beach.