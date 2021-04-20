Where are you going?
Brassa Grill & Bar

Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-959-2222
Brassa Grill & Bar

Located at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, this open-air restaurant specializes in grilled meats and seafood but also offers several delicious pastas. The executive chef hails from Peru, which explains why the menu includes a traditional ceviche with sweet potato garnish, along with a few other Peruvian dishes. Look forward to everything from grilled rib-eye and salmon to penne with chicken and prosciutto, and be sure to save room for desserts like lemon pie and flan.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago

Chill at the Brassa Grill

Brassa Grill’s seaside setting alone is enough to qualify the restaurant as among the Caribbean’s most beautiful, but it’s the food—a mix of casual Caribbean and fine dining—that makes any meal at this Westin restaurant a memorable experience. The tomato tartar is a classic, and the perfect choice for folks looking for something that won’t weigh them down in the water but will still keep them energized. The wide selection of unique Dominican salads makes lunch so much more than a stopgap between trips to the beach.

