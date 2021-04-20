Experience Puntacana Comfort

Each room and suite at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club features an ocean view, while some are so close to the sea that at night it sounds as though the waves are splashing up against the windows. The rooms are defined by a casual elegance that’s both fresh and timeless, and they are outfitted with modern amenities that lend a feeling of home – ultra fast WiFi, big LCD TVs, and some of the most comfortable beds you’ll ever curl up in. The rooms and suites are so comfortable that they almost have enough sway to keep you away from the beach – almost.