Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-959-2222
Photo courtesy of Westin Punta Cana Resort & Club
Westin Puntacana Resort & ClubFrom the porte-cochère entry at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, you’ll catch an inviting first glimpse of coconut palms, manicured grass, and a long swimming pool that seems to end at the sea. The view only gets better upstairs, where all 200 rooms—including 16 suites—offer swoon-worthy ocean vistas. On the hottest of days, the high-ceilinged, open-air lobby is a great place to hang with a cold one while catching the ocean breezes. When it’s cooler, have lunch by the pool or at the beachside La Palapa, and plan for dinner at the open-air Brassa. As a guest at the Westin, you also have access to Puntacana Resort & Club’s eight restaurants, two golf courses, tennis center, Six Senses Spa, aquatic center, and Grupo Puntacana Foundation activities.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Experience Puntacana Comfort
Each room and suite at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club features an ocean view, while some are so close to the sea that at night it sounds as though the waves are splashing up against the windows. The rooms are defined by a casual elegance that’s both fresh and timeless, and they are outfitted with modern amenities that lend a feeling of home – ultra fast WiFi, big LCD TVs, and some of the most comfortable beds you’ll ever curl up in. The rooms and suites are so comfortable that they almost have enough sway to keep you away from the beach – almost.
about 6 years ago
Our resort is ideally located near white-sand beaches, championship golf, scuba and other water activities, shopping, and upscale dining.