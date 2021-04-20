Centro León

This impressive cultural center is dedicated to exploring the country's past while at the same time inspiring a new generation of artists. Named for, as well as endowed by, the founder of the Aurora tobacco company, Eduardo León Jimenes, the museum runs the gamut from traditional exhibition areas to multimedia rooms as well as beautiful landscaped grounds. Permanent displays focus on the Caribbean from a cultural perspective with music and the decorative arts being covered in detail. Visiting exhibitions offer opportunities to see Latin American and Caribbean art from the collections of other museums as well as works by young artists working in the Dominican Republic and beyond.