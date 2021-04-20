Where are you going?
Centro León

Av 27 de Febrero 146, Santiago De Los Caballeros 51053, Dominican Republic
One of the Dominican Republic’s finest museums can be found in its second-largest city, Santiago de los Caballeros. Centro León, a philanthropic project run by the Grupo León Jimenes tobacco company, focuses on Dominican culture, showcasing everything from historical displays to contemporary art. Learn about the island’s ecosystem, history, and people, then browse work by noted Dominican artists. In a separate building is an exhibition about the founder of Grupo León Jimenes and his family business. For a souvenir, be sure to stop by the excellent gift shop, which features a wide selection of books on Dominican history, art, culture, and food.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

Centro León

This impressive cultural center is dedicated to exploring the country's past while at the same time inspiring a new generation of artists. Named for, as well as endowed by, the founder of the Aurora tobacco company, Eduardo León Jimenes, the museum runs the gamut from traditional exhibition areas to multimedia rooms as well as beautiful landscaped grounds. Permanent displays focus on the Caribbean from a cultural perspective with music and the decorative arts being covered in detail. Visiting exhibitions offer opportunities to see Latin American and Caribbean art from the collections of other museums as well as works by young artists working in the Dominican Republic and beyond. 

