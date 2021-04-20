Where are you going?
The best of several great Atlantic beaches around Punta Rucia, Playa La Ensenada is made up of a fishing village and 4.5-mile stretch of sand with calm, crystal-clear water. Here, you can snorkel around submerged reefs in waist-deep water, or take a 12-minute boat ride through mangroves to a dreamy sandbar (named Cayo Arena but also called Cayo Paraiso, or Paradise Island) to see even more colorful fish. The size and shape of the sandbar change depending on the currents and season, so you’re always in for a bit of a surprise.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

