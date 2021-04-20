Where are you going?
Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando

Calle Las Damas, Zona Colonial, Santo Domingo 10210, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-685-9955
Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando Dominican Republic

Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando

A UNESCO World Heritage site, this hotel was the home of Hispaniola’s first governor, Nicolás de Ovando, and one of the first colonial structures built at the top of cobbled Calle Las Damas (the first paved street in the Americas). Built in 1502 and connected in 1974 during a reconstruction ordered by then President Joaquín Balaguer, the three stone buildings retain their original coffered ceilings, massive arches, tile floors, and brick and stone walls. In addition to 92 rooms and suites, including a dozen Imperial Club rooms overlooking the Ozama River and Don Diego Harbor (Room 4015 has a particularly stunning view and gorgeous bathroom), you’ll find a lovely reading nook, gourmet restaurant, lobby mojito bar, and tranquil garden, which features herbs and fruit trees used by the hotel kitchen.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

