Casa Bonita Tropical Lodge
Km. 17 Carretera de la Costa, Bahoruco, Barahona, Barahona 81000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-540-5908
Photo courtesy of Casa Bonito Tropical Lodge
Casa Bonita Tropical LodgeOriginally a private summer home, Casa Bonita is now a beautiful 12-room resort run by the third generation of the Schiffino family. Located on the Dominican Republic’s southwestern coast near the town of Barahona, the property was constructed from felled trees and thatch, giving it a luxuriously rustic vibe. Inspired by nature, rooms feature white linens, palm wood accents, and wicker furnishings; some have private balconies overlooking the jungle, others have infinity pools with ocean views, and the two-bedroom Villa Bonita includes a terrace with a grill.
The resort’s farm-to-table restaurant uses produce from the local community and on-site Pat’s Organic Garden, while the spa incorporates traditional Dominican ingredients like coffee, chocolate, and coconut into each of its indulgent treatments. Also available to guests are activities like water sports, tennis, yoga, horseback riding, mountain biking, and a zip-line canopy tour through the jungle. Should you want to venture off property, the UNESCO-designated Jaragua-Bahoruco-Enriquillo Biosphere Reserve is just next door. There are also coffee plantations, lakes, and caves with ancient tribal art nearby.