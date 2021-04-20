La Yola Restaurant
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-959-1010
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm
La Yola RestaurantNamed for a Dominican-style fishing boat, this open-air restaurant and bar in Punta Cana’s elegant Marina Estates sits on a wooden deck built over the water. Whether you’re seated under the thatched palm roof or the open sky, you’ll have perfect views of the marina as you dine on fresh seafood like grouper ceviche and grilled Caribbean lobster. Also available are Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as caprese salad, spaghetti with pesto, and glazed lamb shank, as well as an extensive list of international wines.
almost 6 years ago
Fresh Seafood by the Marina
Named for a small fishing boat ("yola"), this award-winning restaurant features boat-inspired decor and a seafood-focused menu with strong Mediterranean and Caribbean influences. Fresh lobster with curry sauce and Galician-style octopus are crowd pleasers, as is the generous happy hour. When the sun starts to set, order a cocktail and enjoy the view over the marina.