Photo by Jakob Fischer/Shutterstock.com
Playa RinconOn the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, near the tip of the Samaná Peninsula, this unpopulated Atlantic beach stretches three miles from Cape Samaná to the cliffs of Cape Cabrón. To get here, you’ll need to take a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a boat charter from the small fishing village of Las Galeras, but once you arrive, you’ll find a nearly empty stretch of sand. The west end of the beach features calm waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling, while the east end has great waves for surfing. You’ll also find spots to rent kayaks, snorkeling gear, chairs, and umbrellas, as well as a few food vendors serving rice, beans, and seafood cooked over an open-hearth fire. This is the place to go when you want to get away from the crowds.
The Dominican Republic: Best Beaches
The jungly Península de Samaná has a new airport and highway, making the relatively undiscovered area on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast more accessible than ever. This 25-mile finger of land is home to some of the Caribbean’s most celebrated beaches, a humpback whale sanctuary, and the gorgeous 130-foot Salto el Limón waterfall. Better yet, there are still ample chances to grab a beer with locals at the nearest corner store. A trio of castaway-worthy beaches sits at the peninsula’s far western end:
1. On Playa Rincón’s two pristine crescents of sand, a handful of vendors sell empanadas and piña coladas.
2. Tiny Playa Madama fronts a protected cove with gentle surf that’s great for swimming.
3. Playa Frontón has a coral reef that makes for excellent snorkeling. Recharge at the beach shack with grilled grouper, plantains, and beans.
Perfect Beach
Nearby the town of Las Galeras is Playa Rincon, which is regarded by many as one of the finest beaches in all of the Caribbean for its seclusion, fine white sands and crystal clear waters. To reach Playa Rincon, one must drive out of town into the hills and then down a winding, bumpy road that become a dirt track through cattle ranches and ends at a sand road that parallels the coast for a mile or two. The beach is only seperated fron Las Galeras by a rocky headland, so you must drive about 45 minutes to get to the next beach over, but once you arrive, you immediately realize what all the fuss is about.