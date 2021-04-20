Perfect Beach

Nearby the town of Las Galeras is Playa Rincon, which is regarded by many as one of the finest beaches in all of the Caribbean for its seclusion, fine white sands and crystal clear waters. To reach Playa Rincon, one must drive out of town into the hills and then down a winding, bumpy road that become a dirt track through cattle ranches and ends at a sand road that parallels the coast for a mile or two. The beach is only seperated fron Las Galeras by a rocky headland, so you must drive about 45 minutes to get to the next beach over, but once you arrive, you immediately realize what all the fuss is about.