Which Cruise is For You?

The most memorable cruises don’t just ferry travelers to destinations on the water, they create connections to the cultures and people that make those places special. In this collection of cruise inspiration, we spotlight itineraries on luxury small ships, expeditions vessels, and river boats that buoy travelers into meaningful experiences, including cultural interactions, culinary explorations, outdoor adventures, and simply making time to marvel at the world’s most beautiful scenery.—Billie Cohen

Guests take in Antarctica from the deck of the Sylvia Earle. Photo by Sebastian Modak

1. For adventurous cruisers: Antartica

If you’re going all the way there, you should really dive in. Or ski. Or snorkel. Or kayak.

There is no way to truly know Antarctica: It’s too vast, too unpredictable, and too treacherous—a place so unlike the tamed world we live in that it might as well be another planet entirely.

Still, dozens of cruise ships strive to provide a glimpse of the White Continent every year, and due to strict regulations, most offer similar itineraries. But that doesn’t mean the experiences are identical. Options range from so-called cruise-by voyages, with more than 500 passengers who never set foot on land, to sailboat expeditions for hard-core adventurers.

As I kayaked in a remote bay where I was greeted by six humpback whales, I was glad to be traveling with Aurora Expeditions. The Australian company is committed to protecting Antarctica’s fragile environment, and it leans heavily into adventure without sacrificing comfort. Its new ship, the 132-passenger Sylvia Earle, is climate neutral and features an onboard citizen-science center so that passengers can join investigations into polar plankton, local geology, and more. On our 23-day “Antarctica Complete” cruise, we made stops at South Georgia Island, where we watched king penguins compete for real estate with SUV-size elephant seals, and in the Falklands, a paradise for birders.

The relatively small size of our group allowed for two daily landings or activities, rather than the single one typically offered on bigger ships. And when passengers book the trip, Aurora requires them to commit to their excursion group for sports like kayaking, snorkeling, diving, or skiing. So, instead of being joined by a rotating cast of first-timers who might struggle to get into a dry suit, I was part of a tight-knit crew of paddlers who became more comfortable and bolder as the trip progressed. On land, we were often given a perimeter or a path and invited to explore at our own pace, rather than being guided as a single contingent. Even with everyone onshore at the same time, it was possible to seek out moments of solitude.

That spirit of exploration continued during long sea days across the Drake Passage. It’s normal for guides in Antarctica to take to the public address system for big-ticket sightings such as a breaching whale or a pod of orcas. But we didn’t miss the smaller moments either. We were rallied when a pair of albatrosses got unusually close, hovering above the ship like silent sentries. We were awakened for an especially spectacular sunrise that coated the surrounding mountains in a dusting of pinks and oranges. The message was clear: The reason we’d come all this way was not for a well-stocked bar or a beautifully appointed sauna or an extensive library—all of which the Sylvia Earle has. The reason is out there.—Sebastian Modak

Aqua Expeditions’ Amazon cruise includes a visit to a village lodge in Peru. Courtesy of Aqua Expeditions

Other active cruises to consider

Aqua Expeditions

Location: Peru

From $4,500|Book now

Launching from Nauta in the northeast, Aqua Expeditions’ new 20-suite Aqua Nera takes travelers into the Peruvian Amazon for three, four, or seven nights. The rain forest is full of opportunities to kayak, swim, and spot wildlife on trips led by four guides. A fleet of all-terrain bikes is also at the ready for side trips.

Natural Habitat Adventures

Location: Southern Africa

From $14,995|Book now

On Natural Habitat Adventures’ “Southern Africa Riverboat Safari,” guests participate in wildlife viewing from both land and water. The 11-day, small-group trip includes three days on a riverboat, motorboat excursions in the Chobe River, game drives in Hwange National Park, a visit to Victoria Falls, and meetings with local villagers.

Seabourn

Location: Australia

From $9,999|Book now

In summer 2024, Seabourn will start cruises to the sparsely populated Kimberley region on its Seabourn Pursuit (with 132 all-veranda, all-oceanfront suites). Excursions include Zodiac rides to spot sharks and rays, helicopter flights to the waterfalls of Mitchell Plateau, and trips to the rock formations of the Bungle Bungle Range.

Lindblad

Location: Oceania

From $13,790|Book now

On Lindblad’s “Rites and Relics” cruise, travelers can walk a black-sand beach, dive to a WWII shipwreck, or hike to find waterfalls, volcanic pools, and parrots in Fiji’s Bouma National Heritage Park. On other days they can witness—and potentially experience—Fijian firewalking and taste kava made by island residents for special celebrations.

AmaWaterways’ “Captivating Rhine” cruise takes in views of Strasbourg, France. Photo by Christoph Haiderer

2. For cruisers looking for a cultural connection: a Rhine River cruise

This European river cruise is not what you might think. See if you can keep up.

I’m out of breath and panting, somewhere near Heidelberg, a historic German city located near the foothills of the Odenwald. My cycling group and I are pedaling toward Schwetzingen Palace, renowned for its Versailles-like gardens, about six miles away from our ship docked along the Rhine. As I pause in the middle of a cornfield, all my group mates are but a glimmer of silver hair in the distance.

“Don’t worry,” the wellness instructor says sympathetically. He had stayed behind with me so I wouldn’t get lost. “Some of these older people have been cyclists for years.”

“They’re in such better shape than I am!” I say. He gives me a look. “Well, yes.”

It’s day five of AmaWaterways’ seven-night “Captivating Rhine” cruise. I’m sailing from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland, on the 156- passenger AmaLucia, which was christened in 2022. One of the newest ships in the company’s fleet, it offers two dining options (a main restaurant and the dinner-only Chef’s Table, which seats 32 guests), a spa, a walking track, and complimentary beer and wine.

But what distinguishes AmaWaterways from the seemingly endless array of Rhine River cruises is its wellness program and active excursions. It’s no secret that river-cruise passengers tend to be older, but this company is a go-to for those who like to start the day with vigorous bike rides and cap it off with a vineyard-side wine tasting. To that end, each ship has an onboard wellness instructor who organizes daily activities, including yoga, cardio workouts, and dance classes. Passengers can borrow bikes at no charge for use on land. AmaWaterways also offers shore excursions, ranging from a gentle cable car ride over vineyards to a Black Forest hike.

Toward the end of my trip, I sat on a stoop enjoying a mango gelato after a long walking tour of Riquewihr, a fairy-tale medieval French town. I had sweated my way down the Rhine for the past week, but it was exactly the kind of vacation I needed. For someone like me, whose mind is constantly racing with worries, staying active allowed me to be more present and connected—even when I was being shown up by people twice my age. Those moments in a new destination, when the responsibilities dissipate, make travel—and the sweat—so rewarding.—Mae Hamilton

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a stop on the “Sparkling Sand & Cities” cruise. Photo by Tasneem Alsultan

Other culturally focused trips to consider

Windstar

Location: Gulf States

From $2,999|Book now

Windstar’s “Sparkling Sand & Cities of the Persian Gulf” cruise spends 10 days in the region. Travelers can stay comfortable aboard the all-suite Star Legend, which added two new dining venues during its recent renovation. Shore excursions include a 7th-century monastery in the UAE and a souk in Bahrain. Formula 1 fans can book the Prix du Monde add-on in Abu Dhabi, which includes premium seats and race analysis from F1 sports broadcaster Bob Varsha.

Scenic

Location: France

From $6,995|Book now

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours’ 11-day “Spectacular South of France” itinerary on the Saône and Rhône rivers features truffle hunting, wine tasting, and a cooking demonstration at a three-star Michelin restaurant. But the pièce de résistance, to crib a French phrase, is the option to meet the owners of a family-run olive farm, tour their property, and learn their family recipes in a hands-on cooking class. Back on the 149-guest Scenic Sapphire, the last night of the trip is celebrated by bringing a local pâtissier on board.

Ponant

Location: Madagascar

From $9,770|Book now

On Ponant’s “Adventure in Madagascar” trip, guests learn about endemic species and meet the people who call the region home. Highlights include the opportunity to spot lemurs and a visit with the Vezo people, some of the last “sea nomads” in the world. The 15-night expedition cruise docks at the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Réunion.

Viking

Location: The United States

From $17,999|Book now

Viking’s “Grand Mississippi Voyage” takes a leisurely 22 days to float from the delta of New Orleans to St. Paul, Minnesota. The 386-guest Viking Mississippi has sleek staterooms and airy public areas, and excursions include Cajun feasts and Civil War battlefield tours.

The Silver Origin brings guests close to nature. Photo by Joao Canziani

3. For cruisers looking to kick back in style

After a day of diving with sharks, it’s nice to come back to a hot tub and champagne.

The sea lions were showing off. As I was deep-sea snorkeling with my fellow cruise passengers, the friendly mammals entertained us by performing curlicues in the water. They weren’t alone: Schools of fish came into view as penguins paddled by. A cormorant caused me to flinch, but not as much as the five white tip reef sharks, each about four feet long. I grabbed the arm of one of the Ecuadoran naturalist guides on hand, glad he was nearby.

You come to Galápagos National Park to get close to these incredible creatures, all of which are surprisingly unfazed by your presence. To explore past the few populated islands, you’ll need a park-certified naturalist guide and water transport—preferably Silversea Cruises’ elegant Silver Origin. At 100 passengers, it falls just within the park’s guest limit, delivering a mix of tony service and unique, expedition-style adventure.

Onboard the Silver Origin, suites come with ocean-view showers, assuring no missed scenery, plus walk-in closets, designer bathrobes, and fair-trade chocolates from the Ecuadoran Andes. A butler is on call to bring you a cappuccino or the perfect martini, and launder your wet bathing suit by the next day. Anchorless technology allows the ship to hover rather than dig into the seafloor when it stops. (Silversea’s sister line, Celebrity Cruises, introduced this environmentally friendly technology in the Galápagos in 2019.) Once the ship is positioned, travelers can board Zodiacs for onshore experiences, such as walking among thousands of mating iguanas or hiking up a scenic volcanic peak.

The ability to sip bubbly in the hot tub is a perk, but Silver Origin’s true differentiator is its 1:10 guide-to-guest ratio, which Silversea says is the highest of any ship in the Galápagos. One afternoon, when I was out kayaking through the lush mangroves of Isabela Island, a friendly young sea lion came close, showing off an octopus in his mouth. It was a rare sight, according to the naturalist I was paddling with. I wasn’t jealous of the sea lion’s catch; if I wanted locally caught octopus, it was on the menu back aboard.—Fran Golden

Other relaxed trips to consider

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Location: The Mediterranean and Beyond

From $6,800

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will roll out its second ship, Ilma, in 2024. Offering what the company bills as one of the highest ratios of space to guest, the 224-suite vessel will have private terraces, outdoor showers, and personal concierges. The ship will also offer a lounge to enjoy cognac and cigars, plus classical and jazz performances, talks with local artists and historians, and a kids program. Its destinations include Italy, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, Israel, the Amalfi Coast, and Greek islands, the route depending on the season.

Riverside Luxury Cruises

Location: The Danube

From $1,423|Book now

Riverside Luxury Cruises launched its first ship, the Riverside Mozart, in April. It is already the standard setter for ultra-luxury river cruises, with walk-in closets and double-vanity bathrooms in suites and butler service for every cabin. The Danube itineraries, ranging from 3 to 14 nights, deliver must-do moments in cities, like a backstage tour of Vienna’s Spanish Riding School and wine-tasting in a Slovakian castle. Travelers can choose their own level of activity, from lounging and sipping drinks on the deck to an adventurous balloon ride over Budapest.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Location: Transatlantic

From $1,999|Book now

Atlas Ocean Voyages will add new itineraries to its yachting expedition cruises in 2024, including 12-, 13-, or 21-day transatlantic sailings. This allows plenty of time to indulge in the L’Occitane spa or the always-included meals, drinks, and cultural immersion activity.

Shimizu-en Garden is near Niigata, a city visited during the “Japan Intensive Voyage” cruise. Courtesy of Azamara

4. For those seeking an enriching cruising experience

Quark Expeditions

Location: Greenland

From $13,160|Book now

Quark Expeditions’ 10-night cruise launches in September 2024 on the 199-passenger Ultramarine. Two onboard helicopters will whisk guests to remote glacial lakes and landscapes, and passengers can visit a Greenlandic community or camp in the wild.

Azamara

Location: Japan

From $5,450|Book now

Azamara’s two week “Japan Intensive Voyage” visits big cities Kobe and Tokyo plus smaller ports in the archipelago nation. Guests can see the gardens of Takamatsu and the Shirakami-Sanchi mountains, and excursions include sake tastings and hot spring soaks.

Amawaterways

Location: Colombia

From $3,599|Book now

Colombia’s Magdalena River is the new hot spot for river cruises, and AmaWaterways is the first major line to get there, starting in spring 2024. Its eight-day sail will leave from Cartagena then head south to UNESCO-listed Palenque de San Basilio; the Magangué area, known for birding; and Barranquilla, known for its Carnival celebrations.

Paul Gaugin Cruises

Location: Polynesia

From $3,530|Book now

The freshly remodeled luxury cruise ship Paul Gauguin explores some of Polynesia’s more remote island destinations. The seven-night “Tahiti & the Society Islands” itinerary includes time at the company’s private white-sand beach on Bora Bora and its private islet off the island of Taha’a. It also stops at less-touristed Huahine, with its famous blue-eyed eels and archaeological sites.

Hurtigurten

Location: Norway

From From $2,107|Book now

Hurtigruten’s Norwegian Coastal Express is more than a cruising option: It has served the country’s seaside communities since 1893. On a 12-day journey, it sails through fjords, the picturesque Lofoten archipelago, and the Arctic Circle, stopping at 34 towns and villages to provide transportation to residents, procure produce, and offer excursions to guests.