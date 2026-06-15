This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on June 15, 2026, with current information.

Tipping is not expected in Italy in most situations, but there are some exceptions at restaurants, on tours, and in hotels. Any tip you give in Italy will need to be in cash, so be sure to have a stash of €1 and €2 coins and €5 bills. Whether for an aperitivo and snacks in Venice, the services of a hotel porter or concierge in Rome, or a taxi ride from the airport in Milan, this guide covers when to tip in Italy and how much to leave.

Overview of tipping in Italy

Situation Should you tip? How much? Meal at a sit-down restaurant Not expected 10–15 percent for exceptional service, or change from the bill Drinks at a café Only if you receive table service Change from the bill, up to 2–3 euros Bartender Not expected Nothing Hotel housekeeping Yes 2–3 euros per night Hotel concierge Yes 5–10 euros Hotel room service Not expected Nothing Hotel porter Yes 1 euro per bag Taxi If the driver has helped with many bags 2–3 euros Tour guide (groups) Yes 5 euros per person for a half day; 10 euros for a full day Tour guide (private) Yes 10 euros per person for a half day; 20 euros for a full day Spa treatment, massage, barber, hairdresser Not expected 10 percent of cost for exceptional service Food delivery Yes At least 2 euros or 5 euros for a large order

Tipping at restaurants in Italy

Unlike the United States, waitstaff in Italy are paid a living wage, and tips do not make up the majority of their income. When it comes to tipping at restaurants, Italians will tell you they only tip on truly exceptional service or when dining in the finest restaurants. Even then, they usually only tip an extra 10 percent, or often just the change left over from the bill if it’s paid in cash.

Katie Parla, a Rome-based cookbook author and Afar contributor who also runs food tours, asked her colleagues in Rome whether or not they tip. One guide said “just a small amount (a couple of euros) is the standard, but I’ll leave more (5 to 10 euros) in sign of appreciation for a particularly good service or if my party is numerous.” If you do have a big group, complicated orders, or particularly good service, go ahead and leave a small tip, but tipping at sit-down restaurants in Italy is not obligatory.

For more casual eateries—think table service at a café and ordering gelato—leave the change from the bill as a tip. For example, if you have three gelatos and your total is €8 or €9, leave a €10 if you feel inclined. If you pay by card, you can leave €1–€2 if you want. If, however, you do as so many locals do and drink your espresso while standing at the counter, no tip is expected. You do not tip at gelato shops in Italy—or anywhere—when you order at the counter.

Look for servizio incluso (service charge included)

Be sure to carefully read the bill before deciding whether to tip. Many restaurants—especially those in touristy areas—will include the phrase servizio incluso on the menu or bill. This means a service charge has already been factored into the total and you can pay the amount on the check, with no need to leave more (likewise, sometimes you’ll see servizio non incluso). This is not to be confused with the word coperto, a separate cover charge for services including bread, olives, and other extras that are automatically brought to the table and which you’ll see on every bill. The coperto is not a tip and does not go to the staff. If you don’t see servizio (non) incluso, you can always ask your waiter.

Tipping at bars in Italy

Is it rude not to tip at a bar in Italy? No, it’s not. When and if Italians tip for their Negroni or glass of vino, they usually just round the tab up to the nearest euro if paying in cash. If you’ve received table service or ordered food at the bar, tipping two or three euros is recommended.

Tipping at hotels in Italy

Pensione America is set in a historic villa in Forte dei Marmi. Courtesy of Pensione America

While you don’t need to tip for most services at Italian hotels, there are a couple of circumstances when it’s polite to leave a few euros. Always leave this tip in cash.

Housekeeping: tip two to three euro per night

Tipping the housekeeping staff at least two euros per night is the custom in Italy. Leaving a tip every day ensures the gratuity gets to the person responsible for making the bed and bringing clean towels that day. If you prefer to wait until the end of your stay, leave the equivalent of two per day, either in your room or in an envelope at the front desk with a request that it be shared among the cleaning staff.

Consider leaving housekeeping an even larger tip: This is one of the most invisible and exhausting jobs in hospitality, and housekeepers, who ensure your room is pristine, are often the least well-paid on staff.

Concierge: tip five to 10 euros, depending on service

The hotel concierge, who can secure restaurant reservations and share insider advice and travel tips, is a good friend to make. If you take advantage of the services, tip the concierge five to 10 euros. The amount depends on the type of service—how personal or difficult was your request? Leave less if it was answered without research or included information readily available to anyone with a map or guidebook. Leave more if it is solved by hunting down tickets to a sold-out opera or securing a hard-to-get table at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Room service waiters: tipping is not necessary, but a few coins won’t hurt

Tipping for room service, while not necessary, will not offend the person who ferried that delicious espresso up to your room. Leave some coins on the tray and make their giorno.

Porters and bellhops: tip one euro per bag

If a porter or bellhop assists with getting your luggage to the room, give that person a tip of one euro per bag. If he or she needs to carry several suitcases, tip a max of five euros.

Door person: tip one euro



When the hotel door person hails you a cab, give them one euro. If you happen not to have cash at the time, it’s fine to hand it over the next time you see them.

Related: A Tuscan Estate, a Food Lover’s Retreat in Modena: 17 Hotels in Italy That Let You Live Like an Italian

Tipping taxi drivers in Italy

You don’t need to tip cab drivers in Italy, although if you pay in cash, you can always round up and leave the change. The exception is if you have a lot of luggage and the driver helps you, in which case tip them a couple of euros. If you’re using a car service like Uber, Bolt, or Freenow, the same tipping etiquette applies.

Tipping on tours in Italy

You should tip tour guides in Italy—especially if it’s a free tour, but also for a paid tour. How much to tip depends on the size of the group and how long the tour is. If you’re part of a large group tour, tip five euros for a half day or 10 euros for a full day, per person. If you’re on a small or individual guided tour, double this.

Tipping at a salon or spa in Italy

Tipping is not expected for personal services like spa treatments, haircuts, or beauty salon services in Italy. As always, if the service is extraordinary, then leave a cash tip in the amount of 10 percent of the total cost. Note that in large cities, it’s not uncommon to leave a tip of one to two euros after a manicure or pedicure.

Tipping for delivery in Italy

One of the nicest parts of traveling in Italy is that you can order pizza for delivery nearly everywhere. You absolutely should tip for pizza delivery in Italy, or for any food or grocery delivery. Tip at least two euros for a simple order of a couple of pizzas and five euros for a larger delivery order.

Jessie Beck and Erika Owen contributed to the reporting of this story.