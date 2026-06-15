Tips + NewsTravel Tips + Etiquette
By Becca Blond
  •  June 15, 2026

Do You Tip in Italy? Sometimes—Here’s When and How Much to Give

Tipping in Italy is fairly straightforward. Follow these handy tips when you order at a café, restaurant, or bar.
People sitting outside at small tables, with peeling yellow building (with red doors) behind them

Tipping is not required at restaurants in Italy.

Photo by Sterling Lanier/Unsplash

This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on June 15, 2026, with current information.

Tipping is not expected in Italy in most situations, but there are some exceptions at restaurants, on tours, and in hotels. Any tip you give in Italy will need to be in cash, so be sure to have a stash of €1 and €2 coins and €5 bills. Whether for an aperitivo and snacks in Venice, the services of a hotel porter or concierge in Rome, or a taxi ride from the airport in Milan, this guide covers when to tip in Italy and how much to leave.

Overview of tipping in Italy

Situation

Should you tip?

How much?

Meal at a sit-down restaurantNot expected10–15 percent for exceptional service, or change from the bill
Drinks at a caféOnly if you receive table serviceChange from the bill, up to 2–3 euros
BartenderNot expectedNothing
Hotel housekeepingYes2–3 euros per night
Hotel conciergeYes5–10 euros
Hotel room serviceNot expectedNothing
Hotel porterYes1 euro per bag
TaxiIf the driver has helped with many bags2–3 euros
Tour guide (groups)Yes5 euros per person for a half day; 10 euros for a full day
Tour guide (private)Yes10 euros per person for a half day; 20 euros for a full day
Spa treatment, massage, barber, hairdresserNot expected10 percent of cost for exceptional service
Food deliveryYesAt least 2 euros or 5 euros for a large order

Tipping at restaurants in Italy

Unlike the United States, waitstaff in Italy are paid a living wage, and tips do not make up the majority of their income. When it comes to tipping at restaurants, Italians will tell you they only tip on truly exceptional service or when dining in the finest restaurants. Even then, they usually only tip an extra 10 percent, or often just the change left over from the bill if it’s paid in cash.

Katie Parla, a Rome-based cookbook author and Afar contributor who also runs food tours, asked her colleagues in Rome whether or not they tip. One guide said “just a small amount (a couple of euros) is the standard, but I’ll leave more (5 to 10 euros) in sign of appreciation for a particularly good service or if my party is numerous.” If you do have a big group, complicated orders, or particularly good service, go ahead and leave a small tip, but tipping at sit-down restaurants in Italy is not obligatory.

For more casual eateries—think table service at a café and ordering gelato—leave the change from the bill as a tip. For example, if you have three gelatos and your total is €8 or €9, leave a €10 if you feel inclined. If you pay by card, you can leave €1–€2 if you want. If, however, you do as so many locals do and drink your espresso while standing at the counter, no tip is expected. You do not tip at gelato shops in Italy—or anywhere—when you order at the counter.

Look for servizio incluso (service charge included)

Be sure to carefully read the bill before deciding whether to tip. Many restaurants—especially those in touristy areas—will include the phrase servizio incluso on the menu or bill. This means a service charge has already been factored into the total and you can pay the amount on the check, with no need to leave more (likewise, sometimes you’ll see servizio non incluso). This is not to be confused with the word coperto, a separate cover charge for services including bread, olives, and other extras that are automatically brought to the table and which you’ll see on every bill. The coperto is not a tip and does not go to the staff. If you don’t see servizio (non) incluso, you can always ask your waiter.

Tipping at bars in Italy

Is it rude not to tip at a bar in Italy? No, it’s not. When and if Italians tip for their Negroni or glass of vino, they usually just round the tab up to the nearest euro if paying in cash. If you’ve received table service or ordered food at the bar, tipping two or three euros is recommended.

Tipping at hotels in Italy

White guest room, with tall window opposite bed, blue and white wooden dresser with vase of flowers and, through doorway, wooden chair and white sofa

Pensione America is set in a historic villa in Forte dei Marmi.

Courtesy of Pensione America

While you don’t need to tip for most services at Italian hotels, there are a couple of circumstances when it’s polite to leave a few euros. Always leave this tip in cash.

Housekeeping: tip two to three euro per night

Tipping the housekeeping staff at least two euros per night is the custom in Italy. Leaving a tip every day ensures the gratuity gets to the person responsible for making the bed and bringing clean towels that day. If you prefer to wait until the end of your stay, leave the equivalent of two per day, either in your room or in an envelope at the front desk with a request that it be shared among the cleaning staff.

Consider leaving housekeeping an even larger tip: This is one of the most invisible and exhausting jobs in hospitality, and housekeepers, who ensure your room is pristine, are often the least well-paid on staff.

Concierge: tip five to 10 euros, depending on service

The hotel concierge, who can secure restaurant reservations and share insider advice and travel tips, is a good friend to make. If you take advantage of the services, tip the concierge five to 10 euros. The amount depends on the type of service—how personal or difficult was your request? Leave less if it was answered without research or included information readily available to anyone with a map or guidebook. Leave more if it is solved by hunting down tickets to a sold-out opera or securing a hard-to-get table at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Room service waiters: tipping is not necessary, but a few coins won’t hurt

Tipping for room service, while not necessary, will not offend the person who ferried that delicious espresso up to your room. Leave some coins on the tray and make their giorno.

Porters and bellhops: tip one euro per bag

If a porter or bellhop assists with getting your luggage to the room, give that person a tip of one euro per bag. If he or she needs to carry several suitcases, tip a max of five euros.

Door person: tip one euro


When the hotel door person hails you a cab, give them one euro. If you happen not to have cash at the time, it’s fine to hand it over the next time you see them.

Related: A Tuscan Estate, a Food Lover’s Retreat in Modena: 17 Hotels in Italy That Let You Live Like an Italian

Tipping taxi drivers in Italy

You don’t need to tip cab drivers in Italy, although if you pay in cash, you can always round up and leave the change. The exception is if you have a lot of luggage and the driver helps you, in which case tip them a couple of euros. If you’re using a car service like Uber, Bolt, or Freenow, the same tipping etiquette applies.

Tipping on tours in Italy

You should tip tour guides in Italy—especially if it’s a free tour, but also for a paid tour. How much to tip depends on the size of the group and how long the tour is. If you’re part of a large group tour, tip five euros for a half day or 10 euros for a full day, per person. If you’re on a small or individual guided tour, double this.

Tipping at a salon or spa in Italy

Tipping is not expected for personal services like spa treatments, haircuts, or beauty salon services in Italy. As always, if the service is extraordinary, then leave a cash tip in the amount of 10 percent of the total cost. Note that in large cities, it’s not uncommon to leave a tip of one to two euros after a manicure or pedicure.

Tipping for delivery in Italy

One of the nicest parts of traveling in Italy is that you can order pizza for delivery nearly everywhere. You absolutely should tip for pizza delivery in Italy, or for any food or grocery delivery. Tip at least two euros for a simple order of a couple of pizzas and five euros for a larger delivery order.

Jessie Beck and Erika Owen contributed to the reporting of this story.

Becca Blond
Becca Blond is an award-winning freelance travel writer based in Denver, Colorado. She is the author of more than 30 Lonely Planet guides across five continents and contributes content to publications like USA Today, the Guardian, the Los Angeles Times, AFKTravel, Cadillac Magazine, and Jetsetter.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Frederik Meijer Gardens &amp; Sculpture Park features 16 gardens and accessible paths.
Art + Culture
This Midwestern City is an Unexpected Destination for Arts, Music, and Culture
Sponsored by
Millennium Park is one of many accessible outdoor spaces to enjoy in Grand Rapids.
Outdoor Adventure
Grand Rapids Is the Outdoor Adventure Base Camp You Didn’t Expect
Sponsored by
Yosemite Falls from above
Epic Trips
Look Beyond the Pacific—California’s Inland Waterways Are Worth the Detour
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Airplane seats
Air Travel News
Is There a Safest Seat on an Airplane? Here’s What the Data and Flight Safety Experts Say
August 13, 2026 02:34 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Gilded ceilings and walls and numerous antique paintings adorning the ceiling and walls in the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris
Trending News
10 Months After the Jewelry Heist, Louvre’s Apollo Gallery Reopens—but With Notable Changes
August 12, 2026 01:41 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
White dots of aspirin overlaid on the view out of a plane window
Travel Tips + Etiquette
True or False? Aspirin Can Help Prevent Blood Clots on Long Flights
August 11, 2026 03:39 PM
 · 
Nathalie Alonso
Snow-covered Cerro Catedral ski resort, Argentina's largest ski resort
Trending News
Skiing in August? The Secretly Amazing Place to Hit the Slopes Right Now Following Record Snowfall
August 11, 2026 03:27 PM
 · 
Lydia Price