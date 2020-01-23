Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Resort

An infinity pool laps against the rocky coast, reached by private funicular...

For the past 17 years, the last 2 weeks in August I spend at Grand-Hotel du Cap Ferrat. I remember the first time I checked in: I said under my breath, "A HA, this is where dreams come from." It was surreal. Very glamorous with unsurpassed service. My favorite feature: the infinity pool on the rocky shoreline , reached by a funicular. Should you want to leave.... Villefranche is one of the most charming villages on the Riviera with its squares and narrow winding lanes, it will remind you of an Italian hill town more than a French resort. Have an apertif on the deck of the outside restaurant bar at la Voile d'or, then head up to the hilltop town of Eze, a hairpin drive away at La Chèvre d'Or. Not to be missed, Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild...a mini palace, in Belle Epoque style, filled with a superb collection of Sevres and Vincennes porcelain, tapestries, 18th-century paintings and furniture... what a true sea cottage looks like..HA! And, Monte Carlo is 15 minutes away.