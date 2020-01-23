Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Resort
71 Boulevard du Général de Gaulle
| +33 4 93 76 50 50
Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons ResortSitting at the tip of the peninsula of St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which juts out into the Mediterranean, the iconic Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, is now under the management of the Four Seasons brand. Located halfway between Nice and Monaco in the striking Antibes cape, the beyond-glamorous property first opened in 1908, and remains the epitome of the bonne vie, Jazz-era French Riviera. A destination resort, it has hosted everyone from Winston Churchill to Charlie Chaplin to Pablo Picasso, and is set on multiple lushly landscaped acres full of gardens, pools, and tennis courts that tumble down to the Mediterranean. Rooms are in three buildings. Try for one in the hotel’s original core, as these have soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling, sliding-glass-door windows looking out to the sea. The suites are also enormous, but ask for a higher floor for the best ocean views.
For the past 17 years, the last 2 weeks in August I spend at Grand-Hotel du Cap Ferrat. I remember the first time I checked in: I said under my breath, "A HA, this is where dreams come from." It was surreal. Very glamorous with unsurpassed service. My favorite feature: the infinity pool on the rocky shoreline , reached by a funicular. Should you want to leave.... Villefranche is one of the most charming villages on the Riviera with its squares and narrow winding lanes, it will remind you of an Italian hill town more than a French resort. Have an apertif on the deck of the outside restaurant bar at la Voile d'or, then head up to the hilltop town of Eze, a hairpin drive away at La Chèvre d'Or. Not to be missed, Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild...a mini palace, in Belle Epoque style, filled with a superb collection of Sevres and Vincennes porcelain, tapestries, 18th-century paintings and furniture... what a true sea cottage looks like..HA! And, Monte Carlo is 15 minutes away.