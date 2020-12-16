Where to Watch Live Sports in Mexico City
Collected by Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Whether you’re into lucha libre or fútbol (that’s soccer to Americans), there are several sports arenas and over venues in Mexico City where you can see your favorite hometown athletes and teams compete.
Dakota 95, Nápoles, Benito Juárez, 03810 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
D.H. Lawrence detested it. Langston Hughes loved it. It's probably safe to say that no one who has seen bullfighting comes away ambivalent about it. If you can stomach the blood and the inevitable death of the bull (and, perhaps, the injury of the...
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico C.U., Av de los Insurgentes Sur S/N, 04510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
As with most structures and sites in Mexico City, the Estadio Olímpico, or Olympic Stadium, located on the grounds of the university (UNAM), has played an important role in several historic episodes. First is its role in mid-20th-century Mexican...
Av. Viaducto Rio de la Piedad S/N, Granjas México, 08400 Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Foro Sol, like Auditorio Nacional, is a massive venue for big concerts, and if your favorite group hasn't played Auditorio Nacional, it's probably taken the stage at Foro Sol. Newer than Auditorio Nacional (it was built in 1993), Foro Sol is also...
Av. Industria Militar S/N, Residencial Militar, Hipódromo de las Américas, 11600 Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX, Mexico
You probably won't head out to the Hipódromo de las Américas unless you're a devoted horse racing fan, but if you do consider yourself a betting and racing aficionado, you'll probably be glad you visited. Hipódromo de las Américas was established...
Cerrada de Huizaches 36, Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Ex de San Juan de Dios, 14370 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Soccer–or fútbol–has always been popular in Mexico, of course, but street soccer–games for homeless and at-risk players– is a slightly newer concept. With Mexico City having hosted the 2012 Homeless World Cup, however, street soccer gained both...
Gral Anaya, 03340 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City was host of the 1968 Olympic Games, and today, a number of the venues used during the Games remain open and accessible to the public, including the Alberca Olímpica. Renovated in 2009, the complex is best known for its Olympic-size...
Av Viaducto Rio de la Piedad y Rio Churubusco S/N, Granjas México, 08400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Built for the 1968 Olympic Games, the Palacio de Deportes remains an architectural icon of the second half of the 20th-century. Its unusual exterior somewhat resembles the exoskeleton of an armadillo, and its texture stands out as you look at ...
