Palacio de los Deportes

Av Viaducto Rio de la Piedad y Rio Churubusco S/N, Granjas México, 08400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 4743 1100
Where Mexico City Does Motocross Mexico City Mexico

Built for the 1968 Olympic Games, the Palacio de Deportes remains an architectural icon of the second half of the 20th-century. Its unusual exterior somewhat resembles the exoskeleton of an armadillo, and its texture stands out as you look at Mexico City from the air just before landing at Benito Juárez International Airport.

Today, the Palacio is the site of concerts and sporting events, including motocross and American football, among others. For a full listing of current and upcoming sports events, check the venue's website.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
