Olympic Stadium (Estadio Olímpico Universitario)
Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico C.U., Av de los Insurgentes Sur S/N, 04510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5665 0403
Mexican SymbolismAs with most structures and sites in Mexico City, the Estadio Olímpico, or Olympic Stadium, located on the grounds of the university (UNAM), has played an important role in several historic episodes.
First is its role in mid-20th-century Mexican architecture. Built in 1952, it is a marvel- designed to resemble a volcano in structure. It also has some important historic design elements, namely the decorative Mexican symbolism added by Diego Rivera.
Second is its role in the 1968 Olympic Games. Even the spectators and viewers at home who had not paid much attention to the Games knew that the stadium was the site where American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos gave the Black Power salute during a medal ceremony. The image of the athletes standing next to Australian silver medalist Peter Norman (who wore a badge in support of Smith and Carlos), is an iconic image of the Games.
Today the stadium is the home of the Pumas soccer team, and during home games, the stadium often fills to capacity.