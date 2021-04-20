Hipódromo de las Américas
Av. Industria Militar S/N, Residencial Militar, Hipódromo de las Américas, 11600 Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5387 0600
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Home of the Mexican DerbyYou probably won't head out to the Hipódromo de las Américas unless you're a devoted horse racing fan, but if you do consider yourself a betting and racing aficionado, you'll probably be glad you visited.
Hipódromo de las Américas was established in 1943 and can accommodate 10,000 fans. The infield's artificial turf is the largest such extension in Latin America, one of several superlatives attached to this venue.
Cost is no barrier for fans, either: entry is as low as 10 pesos, depending on where you want to sit, and betting starts as low as 1 peso. Check the schedule to see if any major events are on during your visit; this venue is home to the Mexican Derby.