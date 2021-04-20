Foro Sol
Av. Viaducto Rio de la Piedad S/N, Granjas México, 08400 Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5237 9999
From Rock to Ranchera at Foro SolForo Sol, like Auditorio Nacional, is a massive venue for big concerts, and if your favorite group hasn't played Auditorio Nacional, it's probably taken the stage at Foro Sol.
Newer than Auditorio Nacional (it was built in 1993), Foro Sol is also an entirely different kind of venue; the Auditorio is entirely indoors, while Foro Sol is a stadium.
Familiar names who have played here in recent years include Bon Jovi, Joan Baez, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Tool, among dozens of others.
almost 7 years ago
Root, Root, Root for the Home Team in Mexico City
Baseball isn't nearly as popular as fútbol in Mexico, but it is played here, and you may be surprised to learn that Mexico City even has its own team, the Diablos Rojos (Red Devils), whose history dates to 1940!
If you want to see them at bat, head out to Foro Sol. The stadium, which also serves as one of Mexico City's top concert venues, is the home venue of the Diablos Rojos. It is also the site where the team welcomes international competitions, including the World Baseball Classic.
over 5 years ago
Great concert venue, just be patient leaving
Great outdoor concert venue. Easily accessible by (crowded) metro there. Be prepared though that the metro stops at midnight, and after that it can be quite a wait for an Uber.
almost 7 years ago
Vive Latino Music Festival in Mexico City
The Vive Latino Music Festival normally takes place in the month of March in Mexico City. There you'll be able to hear some of the best bands in Mexico and Latin America.
The picture in this highlight was taken during the Vive Latino Music Festival in 2011 where the Caifanes band reunited after 16 years without playing together. Media estimated that 70,000 persons attended the event.
Be ready to wait for at lest 1 or 2 hours to pick up a taxi or bus after any event. Subway is not available after hours.
