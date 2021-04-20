Root, Root, Root for the Home Team in Mexico City

Baseball isn't nearly as popular as fútbol in Mexico, but it is played here, and you may be surprised to learn that Mexico City even has its own team, the Diablos Rojos (Red Devils), whose history dates to 1940!



If you want to see them at bat, head out to Foro Sol. The stadium, which also serves as one of Mexico City's top concert venues, is the home venue of the Diablos Rojos. It is also the site where the team welcomes international competitions, including the World Baseball Classic.







