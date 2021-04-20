Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Foro Sol

Av. Viaducto Rio de la Piedad S/N, Granjas México, 08400 Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5237 9999
From Rock to Ranchera at Foro Sol Iztacalco Mexico
Root, Root, Root for the Home Team in Mexico City Iztacalco Mexico
Vive Latino Music Festival in Mexico City Iztacalco Mexico
From Rock to Ranchera at Foro Sol Iztacalco Mexico
Root, Root, Root for the Home Team in Mexico City Iztacalco Mexico
Vive Latino Music Festival in Mexico City Iztacalco Mexico

From Rock to Ranchera at Foro Sol

Foro Sol, like Auditorio Nacional, is a massive venue for big concerts, and if your favorite group hasn't played Auditorio Nacional, it's probably taken the stage at Foro Sol.

Newer than Auditorio Nacional (it was built in 1993), Foro Sol is also an entirely different kind of venue; the Auditorio is entirely indoors, while Foro Sol is a stadium.

Familiar names who have played here in recent years include Bon Jovi, Joan Baez, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Tool, among dozens of others.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Root, Root, Root for the Home Team in Mexico City

Baseball isn't nearly as popular as fútbol in Mexico, but it is played here, and you may be surprised to learn that Mexico City even has its own team, the Diablos Rojos (Red Devils), whose history dates to 1940!

If you want to see them at bat, head out to Foro Sol. The stadium, which also serves as one of Mexico City's top concert venues, is the home venue of the Diablos Rojos. It is also the site where the team welcomes international competitions, including the World Baseball Classic.



Barbara Russell
over 5 years ago

Great concert venue, just be patient leaving

Great outdoor concert venue. Easily accessible by (crowded) metro there. Be prepared though that the metro stops at midnight, and after that it can be quite a wait for an Uber.
Carlos de la Cruz
almost 7 years ago

Vive Latino Music Festival in Mexico City

The Vive Latino Music Festival normally takes place in the month of March in Mexico City. There you'll be able to hear some of the best bands in Mexico and Latin America.

The picture in this highlight was taken during the Vive Latino Music Festival in 2011 where the Caifanes band reunited after 16 years without playing together. Media estimated that 70,000 persons attended the event.

Be ready to wait for at lest 1 or 2 hours to pick up a taxi or bus after any event. Subway is not available after hours.

Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points