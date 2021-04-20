Street Soccer Mexico A.C.
Cerrada de Huizaches 36, Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Ex de San Juan de Dios, 14370 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5658 0600
Street Soccer in Mexico CitySoccer–or fútbol–has always been popular in Mexico, of course, but street soccer–games for homeless and at-risk players– is a slightly newer concept. With Mexico City having hosted the 2012 Homeless World Cup, however, street soccer gained both visibility and popularity in the Mexican capital.
In season, you can see tourneys and other exhibition events in Mexico City. Consult the local street soccer website for the current calendar of games and their respective locations.