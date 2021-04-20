Where are you going?
Street Soccer Mexico A.C.

Cerrada de Huizaches 36, Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Ex de San Juan de Dios, 14370 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5658 0600
Street Soccer in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

Soccer–or fútbol–has always been popular in Mexico, of course, but street soccer–games for homeless and at-risk players– is a slightly newer concept. With Mexico City having hosted the 2012 Homeless World Cup, however, street soccer gained both visibility and popularity in the Mexican capital.

In season, you can see tourneys and other exhibition events in Mexico City. Consult the local street soccer website for the current calendar of games and their respective locations.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
