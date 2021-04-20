Where are you going?
Francisco Márquez Olympic Pool (Alberca Olímpica Francisco Márquez)

Gral Anaya, 03340 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5604 8344
Accessible Olympic Venue in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

More info

Thur - Tue 5am - 11pm

Accessible Olympic Venue in Mexico City

Mexico City was host of the 1968 Olympic Games, and today, a number of the venues used during the Games remain open and accessible to the public, including the Alberca Olímpica.

Renovated in 2009, the complex is best known for its Olympic-size pool, which is open to the public for a fee, though it also has spaces for a variety of other sports activities, including martial arts, yoga, tennis, speed skating, and capoeira.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

