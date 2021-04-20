Francisco Márquez Olympic Pool (Alberca Olímpica Francisco Márquez)
Gral Anaya, 03340 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5604 8344
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Thur - Tue 5am - 11pm
Accessible Olympic Venue in Mexico CityMexico City was host of the 1968 Olympic Games, and today, a number of the venues used during the Games remain open and accessible to the public, including the Alberca Olímpica.
Renovated in 2009, the complex is best known for its Olympic-size pool, which is open to the public for a fee, though it also has spaces for a variety of other sports activities, including martial arts, yoga, tennis, speed skating, and capoeira.