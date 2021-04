Muslim Quarter China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Weiyang Qu, 范家南村54号 邮政编码: 710016

Dried Fruits and Nuts in the Muslim Quarter The Muslim Quarter of Xi'an is famous for its vendors of dried fruits and nuts. These aren't just any old packs of nuts. They are of the finest quality, selected and dried by hand. A pound of shelled walnuts goes for the equivalent of around $10.