Where to Eat New Nordic Cuisine in Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Over the last decade Copenhagen has charged onto the international culinary scene, with New Nordic cuisine becoming famous around the world. Emphasizing simplicity, freshness, and innovation, New Nordic is almost synonymous with Copenhagen's Noma restaurant, but there are many restaurants around the Danish capital offering their own twists on the New Nordic genre.
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
Copenhagen, Denmark
Located next to the old offices of the Danish National Public Radio and Broadcasting, Restaurant Radio takes on a very locavore approach and incorporates many ideals from Claus Meyer's New Nordic Food Movement (not surprisingly, Meyer is a...
Sankt Peders Stræde 24A, 1453 København, Denmark
Noma, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best restaurants, closed in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen has been profound. Many chefs who worked there have since launched their own restaurants, including two who opened Bror. It’s...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
As part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything...
8, Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 2100 København, Denmark
Geranium has the distinction of having been awarded two Michelin stars for 2014. The restaurant is situated on the 8th floor in the heart of Fælledparken and provides wonderful views out over Copenhagen's skyline. For these guys nature is food,...
Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
This is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same...
Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København, Denmark
This place is an interesting blend. In the recent Danish tradition, it is a partnership between a number of different creative types. This time, those personalities happen to be design-oriented people from the food, interior design, and dinnerware...
Snaregade 4, 1205 København, Denmark
Marv & Ben has become famous within Copenhagen for its focus on simple classics served in an artistic way while still remaining packed with flavor. As with most New Nordic restaurants, the menu is highly seasonal and draws heavily from what is...
Dronningens Tværgade 2, 1302 København, Denmark
AOC takes a New Nordic–inspired elemental approach to food. Ingredients are sourced locally with a focus on maximizing the complete experience, which includes rich colors, presentation, smells, and flavor. The restaurant is small, with room for...
Wildersgade 10B, 1408 København, Denmark
Kadeau is a restaurant with roots based firmly on the small Danish island of Bornholm. The menu, ambiance, and spirit of the food seeks to convey the charm, simplicity, smells and fresh quality of the island in culinary form. Kadeau has been...
Hammerichsgade 1, 1611 København, Denmark
Situated at the top of Copenhagen's Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, this New Nordic restaurant has a reputation for excellence. Meals are sourced using local ingredients from nearby farms and assembled in a way that focuses on protecting their natural...
Building on the success of AOC, the minds behind one of Copenhagen's only 2-star Michelin Restaurants have opened a second restaurant. Søren Selin, co-owner and chef de cuisine at AOC, has overall responsibility for the menus while the resident...
Studiestræde 69, 1554 København, Denmark
Uformel is run by Kristian Arpe-Møller and Rune Amgild Jochumsen, who are the minds that brought Copenhagen formel B, one of the city's most popular Michelin star restaurants. Uformel describes itself as Formel B's "cool and edgy younger brother"....
Vesterbrogade 135, 1620 København, Denmark
Straight from the Pony's mouth: PONY is Kadeau’s cheeky ”little brother” residing in the small, homely premises of Vesterbrogade 135, where Kadeau Copenhagen used to be. The idea behind PONY is a more simple approach to the good dining experience,...
