Copenhagen, Denmark
Farm-to-Table Food Fare Copenhagen Denmark

Farm-to-Table Food Fare

Located next to the old offices of the Danish National Public Radio and Broadcasting, Restaurant Radio takes on a very locavore approach and incorporates many ideals from Claus Meyer's New Nordic Food Movement (not surprisingly, Meyer is a co-founder of Restaurant Radio). You'll enjoy a set menu food and wine pairing, with dishes playing with unique flavor combinations and textures for a meal that is both delicious and entertaining. Bonus: The wait staff, chefs, and sommeliers are all extremely attractive.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

