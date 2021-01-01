Where to Eat in Da Nang/Hoi An
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Danang's dining scene got a hefty shot in the arm with the opening of this stellar new venue. Marrying Asian flavours with Mediterranean traditions and produce from exemplary sources, the restaurant shines with its delicate salads and succulent...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
Of all Hoi An's culinary specialties, White Rose (banh bao vac) is the most aesthetically appealing. These delicate morsels are a type of shrimpl dumpling made from translucent white dough bunched up to look like a rose. Presented on a plate they...
45 Nguyễn Phúc Chu, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Part of a family of three restaurants, Mango Mango has a prime location in Hoi An, on the Thu Bon River close to the Japanese Covered Bridge. Its bright interior—sunny walls; high, wood-beamed ceilings; a colorful replica fishing boat that...
248 Đường Trần Phú, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Long recognised as one of the best restaurants in Danang, Red Sky continues to set high standards. The menu at the upstairs venue features western dishes such as seared tuna, succulent steaks and a range of delicious pasta favourites. The...
03 Hoàng Diệu Thị Xã Hội An, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
I showed the picture on my phone to fruit vendor at the Hoi An market early in the morning. Her once stern face softened and she soon sprung to life eager to help me find the Banh Mi shop in the picture. She drew me maps, and practically walked me...
166 Lê Đình Dương, Hải Châu 2, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Most bigger Vietnamese cities have their own noodle specialty and Danang is no exception. In its case, the dish in question -- mi quang -- is an absolute classic. The dish is made with wide egg noodles, with a characteristic slippery quality,...
52 Võ Nghĩa, Phước Mỹ, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng 553422, Vietnam
Think of two cuisines that wouldn't usually go together and Spanish and Malaysian would certainly be candidates. Yet these gastronomic traditions fuse deliciously at My Casa. Try the chicken satay tosta and the patatas a la Malay for a unique...
Cầu An Bàng, Tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The most memorable dining experiences in Vietnam are often found not at a fancy restaurant but while eating seafood fresh from the ocean at a stainless steel dining table surrounded by plastic stools. The seafood at An Bang Beach is a hit with...
Picking out your own prize seafood morsel from display tanks overflowing with fresh marine delights is a highlight of dining in Danang. Quan Be Anh combines the freshest seafood with affordable prices. Highlights here include crispy fish, steaming...
4 Bạch Đằng, Thạch Thang, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
For those who wish to sample a selection of choices from Vietnam's formidable culinary arsenal in a spotless setting, Madam Lan's is by far the best choice in Danang. Housed in a French/Vietnamese colonial mansion, the restaurant does a wide range...
150 Bạch Đằng, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
One of Danang's trailblazers, The Waterfront has been dishing out imaginative cuisine and high quality drinks longer than most venues in the city. Standards remain high here with standout dishes including an excellent burger, soy-glazed salmon and...
326 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam 560000, Vietnam
The excellent Almanity Hoi An excels on a number of levels, and its Four Plates restaurant is a good place for a splurge whether you are a guest of not. The venue doesn't restrict itself to one style, with Japanese, Vietnamese, Italian and grill...
With the East Sea lapping close by, it is not surprising that Danang has a food scene the equal of most cities in Vietnam. Although sometimes overshadowed by nearby Hoi An, the bigger city has a wealth of sensational local venues whipping up...
Lô 17-18 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phước Mỹ, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
One of the more upmarket seafood eateries in Da Nang, My Hanh more than justifies its prices through the quality of its offerings. An extensive menu includes treats like grilled abalone, salt-steamed crab, and tamarind crab. The stirring location...
Lo 2 Duong Hoang Sa, Mân Thái, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Nobody with a liking for seafood could quibble with the delights on offer in Danang and Hoi An. Sometimes, however, an occasion demands a little extra finesse. Of all the seafood focussed outlets in the city, few do nuance better than Bau Troi Do...
Prices tend to lower as you head out of Danang on the coastal road that ends up skirting the Son Tra Peninsula. The quality doesn't slip, however, with delicacies such as grilled prawn, steamed clams with lemongrass and seafood fried rice being...
45 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Duc Tran, the Vietnamese-American chef/proprietor of The Mango Rooms, Mango Mango, and Mai Fish, is one of the most famous figures in Hoi An. His restaurants specialize in inventive fusion cuisine. Mai Fish majors in local seafood. Standouts here...
