Where to Eat around The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
Collected by Westin AFAR
The name Punta Cana conjures images of endless white-sand beaches, swaying palm trees, seaside sundowners, and a relaxed Caribbean vibe. What many folks don't realize, however, is that there is also plenty to explore, and that nearby Bavaro is a hub of activity.
Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
For a true taste of what this incredible Caribbean island has to offer, book a table at the beautiful Anani Restaurant at the Westin Puntacana. The baby rock lobster is a stroke of grilling perfection, while the ceviche has earned rave reviews...
La Cana Club House, Puntacana Resort & Club 23301, Dominican Republic
I love goat curry. Love. It. It's probably my favorite dish to have in the Caribbean. I love the texture, the aroma, and I generally love the presentation—what looks more wholesome than a stew? Nothing! It's a shame that some folk turn up their...
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
This three-mile stretch of white sand is the only public beach at the gated Puntacana Resort & Club. Even so, non-guests can only reach the beach after dining at the resort’s oceanfront Playa Blanca Restaurant. It’s worth it,...
106, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
El Burrito is a casual little Mexican cantina that serves excellent fajitas, tacos, and burritos, and legendary coconut margaritas that might make it difficult for you to find your way back to your hotel. But hey, you’re on vacation, and deserve...
Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
Since you're on vacation, there is a chance you went overboard at dinner, or at lunch, or even while chilling at the beach—which is, of course, perfectly ok. But if your trip begins to weigh you down, and your shorts are getting a little tighter...
Plaza Bolera, Calle Gri Gri, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
If you are looking for a quick bite while passing through or doing some shopping at Punta Cana Village (or just craving a taste of home) Pizzarelli, in business for more than 30 years offers what it calls the "real Italian pizza." The restaurant's...
Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
Located at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, this open-air restaurant specializes in grilled meats and seafood but also offers several delicious pastas. The executive chef hails from Peru, which explains why the menu includes a traditional...
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Set on a beautiful beach, Jellyfish serves excellent seafood. As evening falls, the restaurant takes on an intimate, lounge-y atmosphere—the perfect backdrop for enjoying a few cocktails and some special moments. Its romantic atmosphere has made...
Av. España, Gran Plaza Friusa #1 (0,14 km) 23301, Punta Cana 23301, Dominican Republic
One of the most lauded bakeries in Punta Cana, Las Leñas offers an authentic Dominican experience that's off the usual tourist track. Strong French-pressed Dominican coffee is served alongside traditional breakfasts, sandwiches, and a huge...
Calle Gri Gri, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
The laid-back restaurant Carbon Caribbean Cuisine takes you on a culinary journey around the Caribbean. You can order typical dishes from Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and, of course, the Dominican Republic. Popular with locals, Carbon offers a...
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Named for a Dominican-style fishing boat, this open-air restaurant and bar in Punta Cana’s elegant Marina Estates sits on a wooden deck built over the water. Whether you’re seated under the thatched palm roof or the open sky,...
