Tasmania, Australia

Distance: 20.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate to hard

Completely owned and operated by Tasmania’s indigenous palawa community, the four-day, three-night wukalina walk is a unique way to explore the island’s rugged northeast coast and gain insight into Australia’s Aboriginal heritage. I planned my entire two-week trip to Tasmania in November around the experience.

My journey began with a hike to the peak of wukalina (aka Mount William). Six fellow travelers and I enjoyed a picnic lunch with views stretching from the Furneaux Islands in the north to the Bay of Fires in the south. Our guides were Hank, who had decades of touring experience, and Carleeta, a 19-year-old from Cape Barren Island.

A few hours later, we tramped into Krakani Lumi, a secluded camp a few hundred feet from the shore. Ecochalets were inspired by traditional Palawa huts, with pitch-black walls and domed interiors. As the stars came out, we dined on gamy muttonbird and fresh scallops roasted over an open flame.

The next morning, we walked along the white-sand beach to shell middens where ancient clans came to feast. I helped Carleeta dive for sea snails in the frigid waters of the Bass Strait, which we boiled and snacked on while learning to throw spears and make shell jewelry.

During the next day’s 10-mile hike along blustery beaches dotted with lichen-covered boulders, we learned about Tasmania’s tragic colonial past. I spent the night under a plush duvet in the renovated lighthouse keeper’s cottage at Eddystone Point while wombats and wallabies nibbled the lawn outside.

Before a final goodbye back in Launceston, I spoke to Clyde Mansell, the community elder who spent over 15 years setting up the wukalina walk. “The experience and scenery are just beautiful packaging,” he said. “The real purpose of the walk is to keep the community’s young people engaged with our culture and provide them with jobs in hospitality.” The walk had also allowed me to engage with the culture, and my time in Tasmania was all the richer for it. —Eric Rosen