What to Do around the W Taipei

The W Taipei is located in Taiwan’s modern Xinyi District. Just south of the W Hotel are the World Trade Center, a massive shopping district, and the iconic Taipei 101. The booming economy has spawned a trend of unique boutique restaurants and lounges, and the alleys in this part of Taipei are populated with inspired designs and creative concepts like smith&hsu, where blends of juices and traditional Chinese teas are served alongside British tea snacks in a warehouse-style setting.