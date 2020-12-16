What to Do around the W Taipei
Collected by Stephanie Hsu , AFAR Local Expert
The W Taipei is located in Taiwan’s modern Xinyi District. Just south of the W Hotel are the World Trade Center, a massive shopping district, and the iconic Taipei 101. The booming economy has spawned a trend of unique boutique restaurants and lounges, and the alleys in this part of Taipei are populated with inspired designs and creative concepts like smith&hsu, where blends of juices and traditional Chinese teas are served alongside British tea snacks in a warehouse-style setting.
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
The latest offering from Taiwan-based bookstore chain Eslite is a sleek four-story complex in Songshan Cultural Park, an arts and culture center located in a former tobacco factory in the heart of the city. Whether you’re browsing for books, home...
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, 8號統一時代百貨-6樓
This isn’t your grandmother’s version of tea-time. The interior of each smith&hsu tea shop (there are various locations all over the city) is an ode to minimalist design, with brightly colored tins of tea providing the only pops of color. The...
Raohe Street, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Those in the know no longer head for Shilin Night Market, which recently underwent a modernization that many think leaves it for the worse. Food savvy locals now head for Raohe Night Market, bursting with stalls selling all the delicious Taiwanese...
No. 54號, Songqin Street, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Though the bagels here are hands down the best in Taipei, Good Cho’s is so much more than just a bagel joint. Housed in a ramshackle military veterans' housing complex tucked in the shadow of Taipei 101, the shop's quirky, DIY vibe marks a cozy...
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, 10號31樓
The only thing better than a room with a view is a bar with a view, and YEN Bar is undoubtedly that. Located on the top floor of the hotel, floor-to-ceiling glass walls open up onto a stunning view of Taipei 101 and the surrounding city. Compared...
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Songshou Road, 11號B2樓
While macarons, ice cream, and pastries are sinfully sweet on their own, Taiwan’s afternoon tea-crazy culture has found a way to combine these sugary staples into the ultimate dessert—honey toast. It's exactly what it sounds like, only so much...
No. 20號, Alley 40, Lane 181, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The "VVG" in the name of this charming little spot stands for "Very, Very, Good”. With its leafy terrace, open kitchen, and art-filled walls, VVG Bistro feels more like a friend’s kitchen than a coffee shop. Laze on a couch with a latte and watch...
No. 10號, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Just when I thought the W Taipei’s rooftop pool couldn’t get any better, it completely surpassed my expectations by ceasing to be a pool at all. Beginning in December and lasting until February, the city’s coolest cool-down spot turns into CHILL,...
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, 10號10F
The state-of-the-art design and chic layout create an almost surreal ambiance, enhanced by a unique cocktail program and an fabulous menu. Enjoy your libations on the outdoor terrace as you take in stunning views of Xinyi district in one of...
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Being in a busy Asian capital like Taipei can easily make your stress levels skyrocket, leaving you in need of a serene haven. With its futuristic interior (even the massage tables give off a soothing glow), AWAY Spa puts a fanciful spin on a spa...
Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
No. 379號, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Woolloomooloo's quirky name was sourced from a town in Australia, as are the coffee beans used to make its signature "flat white" coffee drink (served in a glass, Aussie style). Opened by a Taiwanese-Australian architect, this popular eatery...
No. 18號, Alley 2, Lane 410, Minzu East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491
“Most seafood restaurants in Taiwan have big fish tanks up front. People choose what they want to eat and the chef catches and cooks it. One minute, you see the fish, lobster, or crab in the tank; one minute later, it’s on your plate. Addiction...
No. 2, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
YouBike is Taipei's public bike rental system, similar to the Velib' system in Paris. It debuted in Taipei only a few years ago with the goal of decreasing traffic and pollution in the city. You're bound to see their distinctive orange and yellow...
No. 297號, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taiwanese-style shaved ice desserts (known as "bao-bing" in Chinese) consist of large bowls of finely shaved ice topped with a variety of sweets, including condensed milk, beans, jellies, and fresh fruit. For fifteen years, Ice Monster was a tiny...
No. 6號, Lane 7, Qingtian Street, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Qintian 76 is housed within the perfectly preserved former home of a renowned geology professor who taught at National Taiwan University. The Japanese structure’s recent renovation follows a trend of giving the academic Qintian area's old houses...
