U.S. Coastal Escapes
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Enjoy the salt air and ocean breeze at these hotels by the sea.
447 Grand Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Venice’s leafy side streets are lined with the kind of charming little bungalows that make an out-of-towner sigh, wishing they’d beaten the zeitgeist and bought one back before this quirky little beach town was trendy. A temporary cure? Perhaps a...
62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
The sweet smell of plumeria floats on gentle trade winds into each guest room at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. When entering the room, you may be surprised that floor-to-ceiling picture windows and a beautiful private lanai (patio) beckon you to step...
5031 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI 96713, USA
An antidote to hectic modern life, Travaasa Hana, on Maui’s remote eastern coast, feels like a step back in time. There are no televisions, radios, clocks, or air-conditioning (ceiling fans and panoramic sliding doors capture ocean breezes)...
183 Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
First built in 1967, the Surf Lodge has been a destination for surfers, artists, and musicians for decades. Today's Surf Lodge has kept that bohemian spirit, creating a breezy boutique for savoring Montauk's simple pleasures: sunsets, fishing,...
4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Tucked away on a bend in the road on the northern part of Collins Avenue, the Soho Beach House feels surprisingly removed from the Miami Beach bustle. Once inside, however, especially on a weekend, it's evident that the hotel is hardly a secret....
723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
Just steps from Pacific Beach Park, Tower23 Hotel has embraced its stunning location to the fullest. Modern rooms and suites reflect inspiration from their natural surroundings. A palette of muted colors translates into a tranquil atmosphere,...
47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey...
3824 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040, USA
With a large grass lawn set for farm-table dinners and celebrations, The Gates is a different kind of Key West resort that owes more to Brooklyn than Margaritaville. In keeping with the hipster vibe, the hotel’s only restaurant is the Blind...
76 Main St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
Make the three-and-a-half-hour trip from Boston for seafood and salt air. Opened last year, this hotel in the heart of town has a whimsical preppy aesthetic. From $219.
