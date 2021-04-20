Where are you going?
Travaasa Hana, Maui

5031 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI 96713, USA
| +1 808-248-8211
Travaasa Hana, Maui

An antidote to hectic modern life, Travaasa Hana, on Maui’s remote eastern coast, feels like a step back in time. There are no televisions, radios, clocks, or air-conditioning (ceiling fans and panoramic sliding doors capture ocean breezes) in nearly all of the 70 cottages and suites, but you won’t miss them. Your days will be spent soaking up Hawaiian culture, whether that means fishing with throw nets, making traditional ti leaf leis, or enjoying an open-air ukulele lesson. Of course, no visit to these parts is complete without a journey along the legendary Road to Hana, which lies to the north and west and promises primordial views of waterfalls, gardens, and secluded swimming holes. Upon your return to the resort, savor the fresh-caught specialties at the Preserve Kitchen & Bar, overlooking Hana Bay.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Cottage Living in Maui

Instead of turning around when you reach Hana, book a cottage at Travaasa and take your time exploring Maui’s east side. The hotel’s general manager, a fourth-generation Hawaiian, teaches guests traditional throw-net fishing in Hana Bay.

