Unique Experiences in Montana
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
From survival courses to off-the-path dining, Montana has a surprising amount of invigorating experiences that get at the heart of Big Sky Country.
Save Place
Bozeman, MT, USA
A course with Bozeman's PAST Skills Wilderness School is one of the most unique ways to immerse yourself in the traditions of the West. Students are taught survival techniques, indigenous philosophy, and more. Courses range from two days—learning...
Save Place
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
The chuck wagon dinner is a prairie classic. Today, rustic dining takes on new meaning when you hop on a wagon and head out into the wilderness for a gourmet meal. Just like an American settler heading west, the Paws Up Chuck Wagon Experience is...
Save Place
511 Pleasant St, Miles City, MT 59301, USA
Miles City is usually a nice, quiet place - a quaint eastern Montana town, known for its laid-back pace, outdoor access, and Western graces. But when the Bucking Horse Sale rides into town, things can get a little hectic. Just ask the poor cowboys...
Save Place
Big Sky, MT, USA
Dinner at Montana Backcountry Adventure's yurt is a unique experience, especially when you consider just how wild Montana winters can be; the falling snow, serene surroundings, and chilly temperatures make the warm confines of the yurt all the...
Save Place
I-90 Frontage Rd, Crow Agency, MT 59022, USA
Experience the defining moments of Custer's Last Stand—without the severe finality that befell his cavalry—at the Little Bighorn Battlefield. Custer's Last Stand Reenactment at Little Big Horn Days is one of the most extravagant productions of its...
Save Place
110 Main St, Martinsdale, MT 59053, USA
The historic Crazy Mountain Inn is a great place to stop while cruising through Montana, especially if you arrive with a growling stomach. The Inn's legendary chicken-fried steak will set you right (and put you in the mood for a 10-mile trek, or a...
Save Place
401 3rd Ave SW, Browning, MT 59417, USA
Coffee and espresso are a big part of the road trip experience for many people, though it usually comes quickly through a drive-thru window, or across the counter at a big chain coffee shop. The Big Lodge Espresso shop is different. This giant...
Save Place
7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
The Missouri River Canoe Company is one of Montana's most well-respected outfitters, and it arranges solo and guided river expeditions that can last a day, a week, or all summer long for those really keen on engrossing themselves in the West. The...
Save Place
Butte, MT, USA
The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Butte is a raucous celebration for the Irish in all of us, and a great excuse to indulge in a pint of Guinness or two. The day begins with mass at St. Patrick's Church, while the parade and dances kick off at...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25