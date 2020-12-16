Two Weeks in Austria: Salzburg and the Alps

Along with Vienna, Salzburg and the Alps are Austria's top draws and the perfect place to spend the second half of a two week trip. Mozart's Salzburg is adorned with beautiful gardens, a mighty fortress and great museums. Salzburg is the perfect gateway to the Austrian Alps, dotted with quaint villages like Hallstatt, pristine lakes and Austria's most well known resorts, including the famous Kitzbühel. Trek through the Alps or just enjoy the views from cities like Salzburg and Innsbruck.