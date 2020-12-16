Two Weeks in Austria: Salzburg and the Alps
Collected by Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
Along with Vienna, Salzburg and the Alps are Austria's top draws and the perfect place to spend the second half of a two week trip. Mozart's Salzburg is adorned with beautiful gardens, a mighty fortress and great museums. Salzburg is the perfect gateway to the Austrian Alps, dotted with quaint villages like Hallstatt, pristine lakes and Austria's most well known resorts, including the famous Kitzbühel. Trek through the Alps or just enjoy the views from cities like Salzburg and Innsbruck.
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the most...
Domplatz 1a, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg's 17th century Baroque cathedral, built upon a site where cathedrals have stood since the 8th century, is connected with St. Peter's church and the Residenz by arcades to form a cluster of Salzburg's most important structures. Inside is...
Residenzpl. 1, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
The prince archbishops held court at Salzburg's Residenz for several hundred years up until the 19th century, hosting a who's who of nobility. Emperor Franz Josef I met with the French Emperor Napoleon III here in 1867, and a six-year-old Mozart...
Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As the largest fully preserved fortress in central Europe, the more-than-900-year-old Hohensalzburg has long been the medieval crown above an elegantly baroque city. Its current appearance dates back to the 1495–1519 reign of...
Getreidegasse 9, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in a burgher’s house at Getreidegasse 9 on January 27, 1756. He lived here in the heart of the city for several years before his family moved into a more spacious residence, now called the...
Dorfstraße 27, 5330 Fuschl am See, Austria
Fuschlsee (Lake Fuschl) is the lake closest to Salzburg and includes four public beaches, all with breathtaking scenery that makes it easy to relax and unwind. Its pristine emerald green waters are considered the cleanest of the Salzkammergut...
Stiftspl. 7, 4582 Spital am Pyhrn, Austria
In the southernmost part of Upper Austria, the Pyhrn-Priel region is a great introduction to hiking in Austria. Easier hikes begin at Stubwieswipfel, while the high plateau in Spital am Pyhrn through the mountain spa town of Windischgarsten takes...
6370 Kitzbuhel, Austria
As one of Austria’s most prestigious Alpine resort towns, Kitzbühel has a reputation for being a playground for the rich and famous. However, you don’t have to be wealthy or well-known to enjoy winter here. Medieval Kitzbühel...
Seefeld, Austria
Seefeld is a popular Tyrolean destination for cross-country skiing and was the center of the event during the 1964 and 1976 Winter Olympics that were hosted by Innsbruck. It's also great for beginner and intermediate skiers as well as summer...
Herzog-Friedrich-Straße, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
With majestic views of the Alps and a medieval old town, Innsbruck is not short on charm. Get lost among the colorful Baroque buildings of Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse, see the famous Golden Roof, view Lucas Cranach the Elder's "Madonna and Child" at...
Hofgasse 1, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
At the end of Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse stands the symbol of Innsbruck, the Goldenes Dachl, or Golden Roof. It was believed to have been added to the building by Maximilian I to celebrate his second marriage. However, it's not actually gold, but...
Kristallweltenstraße 1, 6112 Wattens, Austria
Swarovski, world-famous Austrian crystal maker, has made it its mission to amaze. While the glittering creations do that on their own, the family has also built a whole world of wonder for you to enjoy. The Crystal World is a dream-like place of...
Stubaital, 6167 Neustift im Stubaital, Austria
Just a short trip from Innsbruck, the Stubaital is beautiful valley that is perfect for unwinding in one of the most parts of Tyrol. This unspoiled landscape is filled with cool streams and lush Alpine fauna, along with a few charming little...
Makartplatz 8, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
By 1773 the Mozart family had outgrown their residence on bustling Getreidegasse and moved across the river to the more spacious Tanzmeisterhaus, the former home of the court dancing instructor. Mozart lived here until 1781, when he moved to...
